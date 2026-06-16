G7 Summit Focuses on Ukraine War as Zelensky Joins Leaders in France

At the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, world leaders discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war, with President Zelensky present. Talks also cover the Middle East crisis and sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet.

Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations gathered in Evian-les-Bains, France, for their annual summit, with the ongoing war in Ukraine dominating the first full day of talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived to join the discussions, signaling continued international focus on ending the conflict that began with Russia's full-scale invasion over four years ago. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Zelensky ahead of a working session with G7 leaders dedicated to the war. The summit comes amid recent developments, including U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of an agreement to end the U.S. military conflict with Iran, which has shifted global attention.

Trump stated he had productive conversations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting ongoing diplomatic efforts. However, the war in Ukraine remains a central concern, with leaders seeking to coordinate support for Kyiv and apply pressure on Moscow. The United Kingdom announced new sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet used to ship oil and gas, as well as financial networks that help evade Western measures.

Notably, British troops recently seized a Russian vessel in the English Channel for the first time, highlighting efforts to curb sanctions evasion. The G7 session on Ukraine also included discussions on security guarantees, with Ukraine recently starting European Union membership negotiations, a process that requires extensive political reforms even as the country faces ongoing Russian attacks.

Ukrainian officials view EU membership as a crucial step toward long-term stability, while NATO membership remains off the table due to U.S. opposition while the war continues. The G7 summit also addresses the Middle East crisis, with a work session titled Ending Crises and Ensuring Stability in the Middle East. Leaders from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates joined these talks.

The Iran conflict has recently overshadowed the Ukraine war, particularly after Trump's decision to go to war with Iran without consulting key allies. This has led to tensions with leaders like Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Trump has threatened to reduce U.S. troop presence in these NATO member countries due to their lack of support.

Despite disagreements, the tone at the summit remains measured as allies seek to mitigate economic fallout from rising oil prices caused by the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Trump commented on positive market reactions, stating that oil prices are dropping and stock markets are soaring.

Ahead of the G7, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Canada issued a joint statement congratulating the United States, Iran, and mediators on a diplomatic breakthrough, urging swift implementation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic. The summit also witnessed a symbolic moment when U.S. President Donald Trump held up a jersey alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a working session.

While the main focus remains on Ukraine and the Middle East, the G7 leaders are navigating complex geopolitical dynamics. Ukraine continues to face relentless attacks, with Russia firing hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at major cities, killing civilians. The attacks occurred after separate phone calls between Trump and both Zelensky and Putin, indicating that Washington persists in diplomatic efforts.

Trump had earlier claimed he could end the war within 24 hours of taking office but later acknowledged the difficulty. Meanwhile, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed readiness to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open. The discussions at the G7 reflect a balancing act between supporting Ukraine, addressing the Iran situation, and maintaining alliance cohesion. As the summit progresses, leaders aim to produce concrete outcomes that address both immediate crises and long-term stability





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