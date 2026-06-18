G7 Summit Flags Economic Security and Critical‑Mineral Strategy as Fed Moves Toward Data‑Driven Policy

SLGI Asset Management's Christine Tan discusses how the Evian G7 meeting heightened the focus on supply‑chain resilience, diversification of rare‑earth processing away from China, and Canada's role as a trusted supplier, while also analysing the Federal Reserve's new data‑centric stance under Chair Kevin Warsh.

Christine Tan, a portfolio manager at SLGI Asset Management, joined BNN Bloomberg to unpack the main outcomes of the recent G7 summit in Evian and the United States Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady.

The gathering of the world's leading industrial democracies underscored an escalating focus on economic security, supply‑chain resilience and the strategic importance of critical minerals. Participants warned that geopolitical uncertainty and intensifying strategic competition are reshaping the way countries think about the flow of essential resources, urging them to cut reliance on highly concentrated supply chains and to foster trusted partnerships with like‑minded allies.

Tan highlighted Canada's advantageous position as a reliable supplier of critical minerals, energy and other strategic inputs, noting that the country could serve as a cornerstone for the G7's ambition to diversify away from the heavy reliance on China for rare‑earth processing and magnet production. In the interview, Tan explained that the G7's agenda is shifting from broad macro‑economic coordination to a more targeted effort to safeguard economic and national security.

Leaders discussed the need to build alternative refining capacity for rare‑earth elements, a task that remains fraught with environmental, technical and financial obstacles. While the raw ore is distributed across Canada, Greenland, the United States, Australia and several African nations, the downstream steps-leaching, refining and converting the material into high‑performance magnets-are still dominated by China, which accounts for roughly ninety percent of worldwide processing.

The summit set an implicit target to limit imports from non‑G7 nations to no more than sixty percent by 2030, signalling a clear intention to curb dependence on any single external supplier, even though China was not explicitly named{}. The conversation also turned to the United States Federal Reserve, which after keeping rates unchanged, hinted at a more data‑driven approach under new Chair Kevin Warsh.

Warsh signalled a departure from heavy reliance onforward guidance and rate forecasts, opting instead for atransparent communication style focused on real‑time economic indicators. Tan suggested that this shift could introduce more volatility in short‑term market expectations, but also enhance policy credibility if the Fed consistently aligns its actions with observable data. Overall, the interview painted a picture of a fragmented global economy where economic security, supply‑chain robustness, and the strategic management of critical minerals are





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