G7 Diplomats Discuss Ukraine Support As Trilateral Talks Begin

G7 ministers meet in France to discuss defense aid for Ukraine while trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US commence in the UAE amid stalled peace efforts.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his counterparts from the Group of Seven have shifted their diplomatic focus toward Ukraine as negotiations regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia enter a critical phase. The timing coincides with high-stakes three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States currently underway in the United Arab Emirates.

G7 Ministers Meet In Paris To Coordinate Aid

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha begins his diplomatic mission in Paris on Tuesday by holding bilateral talks with Marco Rubio at the U.S. State Department or equivalent venue before proceeding to the French foreign ministry. In Paris, Sybiha will join a larger group meeting with the entire Group of Seven to address the urgent need for defense and security assistance for Ukraine.

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President Donald Trump's administration has significantly reduced military support for Kyiv, a decision that has caused consternation not only in Ukraine but also in European capitals such as Paris, Berlin, Rome, and London. These nations are key members of the Group of Seven and are deeply concerned about the potential impact of reduced American aid on Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

It remains unclear whether the United States or any of its Group of Seven partners will announce new assistance packages during these meetings in Paris. The reduction in aid has created a strategic vacuum that European leaders are attempting to fill through diplomatic coordination and potential increases in their own defense contributions to Kyiv.

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Debating European Inclusion In Peace Negotiations

Meanwhile, Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are meeting with Russian and Ukrainian officials in Abu Dhabi to persuade Moscow to agree to broader negotiations that would include key European officials. The goal is to establish a framework to end nearly five years of war, but European inclusion remains a contentious point of negotiation between the West and Russia.

In Paris, European diplomats have been clamoring for a direct seat at the table in Abu Dhabi, arguing that any lasting peace must involve the nations most affected by the conflict. Two U.S. officials confirmed on Monday that representatives from Britain, Germany, France, NATO, and the European Union will not join the main trilateral talks.

Instead, these European representatives will discuss potential security guarantees and the long-term security architecture between Russia and Europe beforehand. Russia has consistently resisted European participation in the core negotiations, insisting that the talks proceed strictly as a trilateral format involving only Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Diplomatic Friction Over Negotiation Formats

German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephul met separately with Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meetings to emphasize the necessity of European involvement. Wadephul was emphatic that Europe must be included in any final settlement, stating that there can be no solution without Europe and that Europe belongs at the table.

Wadephul expressed gratitude to the United States for making efforts to get the parties to the conflict to the negotiating table but maintained that European inclusion is non-negotiable for a legitimate and durable peace. His stance reflects a broader consensus among European leaders who feel marginalized by the current U.S.-led diplomatic approach.

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Marco Rubio responded that the United States has no objection to eventual European involvement in the direct talks but insisted that it is not yet the appropriate time. Rubio told reporters that while European participation would ultimately be positive, the two sides have a long way to go before such a shift occurs in the negotiation strategy.

Ongoing Conflict And Future Steps Ahead

The diplomatic efforts come as the battlefield situation remains grim, with Russia battering Ukraine's power grid again on Monday and Ukrainian forces striking another of Russia's largest oil refineries. The two countries remain locked in a brutal battle with no sign that either side is ready to budge from their maximalist demands regarding sovereignty and territory.

The war has already resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of civilians, according to analysts and humanitarian organizations. The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi represent a significant diplomatic development, as the last such meetings occurred in February, but the gap between the two sides remains wide.

As the Group of Seven continues its deliberations in Paris, the primary objective is to maintain unity among Western allies while supporting Ukraine's defensive capabilities. The outcome of these parallel diplomatic tracks in Abu Dhabi and Paris will likely determine the trajectory of the conflict and the potential for a ceasefire or a negotiated settlement in the coming months.