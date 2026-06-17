G7 Backs Trump's Iran Deal Despite Skepticism and Lack of Details

Leaders at the G7 summit endorsed a U.S.-Iran agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and extend a ceasefire, despite President Trump offering few details on implementation. Trump faces skepticism about the deal and Israeli concerns about ending the conflict under current terms. G7 leaders backed the deal, but Trump must still sell it to his party and ensure it reopens the Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic. An international maritime mission led by France and the UK can play a role in facilitating traffic resumption and mine removal verification. White House and Iranian officials have offered differing interpretations of the agreement. Trump is also expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the U.S.-India relationship strained due to the Middle East war.

Leaders at the G7 summit on Wednesday endorsed a tentative U.S.-Iran agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and extend a fragile ceasefire, despite President Trump offering few details on implementation.

The leaders' declaration called it a 'historic opportunity' to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and address regional and ballistic threats. They pledged readiness to contribute to its implementation, although neither side has released the agreement's text. Trump and fellow leaders concluded formal talks at a French Alps resort, with sessions on AI and economic growth. Trump then planned a lavish dinner at the Palace of Versailles before returning to Washington.

However, he faced skepticism about the Iran deal and Israeli concerns about ending the conflict under current terms. Trump claimed the deal prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but details remain scarce. G7 leaders backed the deal, but Trump must still sell it to his party and ensure it reopens the Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic.

An international maritime mission led by France and the UK can play a role in facilitating traffic resumption and mine removal verification. Before the war, the strait handled a fifth of global oil and gas trade. White House and Iranian officials have offered differing interpretations of the agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Israel's continued occupation of southern Lebanon violates the deal.

G7 leaders supported Lebanese efforts to disarm Hezbollah and protect Lebanon's sovereignty. Trump said he wasn't happy with Israel's handling of Lebanon and Hezbollah but didn't think an Israeli attack on Hezbollah would necessarily sink the agreement. Trump was also expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the U.S.-India relationship strained due to the Middle East war. Three Indian sailors were killed in a U.S. strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Trump and Modi's relationship has become more complex since Trump's return to office, with tariff hikes and the Iran war disrupting energy supplies to India





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G7 Summit U.S.-Iran Agreement Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire Nuclear Weapons Regional Threats Ballistic Threats President Trump Implementation Details Israeli Concerns International Maritime Mission Oil Tanker Traffic White House Iranian Officials Differing Interpretations U.S.-India Relationship Middle East War Indian Sailors Narendra Modi

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