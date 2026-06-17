G7 Backs Trump's Iran Deal Amid Skepticism Over Strait Reopening and Lebanon Conditions

G7 leaders endorsed President Trump's tentative nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it a historic opportunity while pledging support for its implementation and a maritime mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The deal ties the ceasefire to Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, drawing scrutiny from allies and domestic critics.

At the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France , world leaders expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump 's tentative agreement with Iran aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and extending a ceasefire.

The agreement, described as a "historic opportunity" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and address its regional threats, was endorsed in a declaration from the G7, who stated they are ready to contribute to its implementation. However, the specific details of the accord remain undisclosed by both the White House and Iranian authorities.

The summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, concluded with discussions on artificial intelligence, economic growth, and concerns over China's trade practices, which leaders claim are harming global markets and domestic job markets. Leaders from India, South Korea, Kenya, and Brazil participated in the expanded dialogue. President Trump, who arrived late to the final session jokingly declaring "I'm the boss," is scheduled to attend a dinner at the Palace of Versailles before returning to Washington.

He faces domestic and international skepticism regarding the Iran deal. Domestically, some Republican lawmakers doubt the agreement will effectively dismantle Iran's nuclear program. Internationally, allies are watching closely to see if Trump fulfills his promise to permanently reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route that has been blocked by Iran since the conflict began on February 28. Prior to the war, approximately one-fifth of global oil and natural gas shipments passed through this strategic chokepoint.

The G7 declaration endorsed an international maritime mission led by France and the United Kingdom to protect commercial shipping, remove naval mines, and ensure safe passage. The agreement also ties the ceasefire's permanence to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, where they have been engaged with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants since March 2. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the war will not fully end without an Israeli withdrawal.

The G7 statement called for an immediate and robust ceasefire, supported Lebanese efforts to disarm Hezbollah, and affirmed Lebanon's sovereignty. President Trump, while critical of Israel's handling of the Lebanon conflict and the high civilian death toll-nearly 4,000 killed and over 1 million displaced-suggested that an Israeli strike on Hezbollah might not necessarily derail the agreement. His comments reflect a delicate balancing act between maintaining the fragile deal and managing longstanding alliances.

The substance of the agreement is set to be formally signed by U.S. and Iranian officials at a ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, though contradictory public interpretations from both sides have already emerged, adding to the uncertainty surrounding its enforcement and long-term stability





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