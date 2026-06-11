Prime Minister Mark Carney engages with G7 leaders and Chinese representatives in a strategic video call to mitigate systemic financial risks and industrial overcapacity ahead of the formal Leaders' Summit.

In a significant diplomatic effort to stabilize the fluctuating global financial landscape, Prime Minister Mark Carney recently participated in a high-level video conference involving the nations of the Group of Seven and representatives from China.

This strategic meeting, which was convened under the leadership of French President Emmanuel Macron, served as a critical precursor to the formal G7 Leaders' Summit scheduled for the following week. The primary objective of the session was to confront and address the deepening global economic imbalances that have plagued international trade and financial stability in recent years.

According to official statements from the Prime Minister's Office, the dialogue focused on creating a cohesive strategy to prevent a systemic collapse of international economic cooperation. The French government, acting in its capacity as the presidency of the G7, has been vocal about the urgent priorities that must dominate the upcoming summit.

President Macron and his advisors have issued stern warnings that the global economy is currently threatened by a dangerous combination of industrial overcapacity, chronic underinvestment in critical infrastructure, and an unsustainable accumulation of excessive debt across various sovereign states. Furthermore, there is a growing concern regarding the precipitous drop in international solidarity, which has hindered the ability of developed and developing nations to coordinate responses to shared economic crises.

The French presidency emphasizes that without a concerted effort to reduce global inequalities, the foundation of the international trading system remains fragile and susceptible to sudden shocks. Adding weight to these concerns, recent analytical reports released by the International Monetary Fund and the G7 presidency indicate that macroeconomic imbalances are not merely persisting but are actively worsening.

A central theme of the discussions was the acknowledgement that these complex financial disparities cannot be resolved in a vacuum; rather, the participation and cooperation of China are absolutely essential. As one of the world's largest economies and a dominant force in manufacturing, China's internal economic policies have a profound ripple effect on global markets.

The briefing provided to reporters prior to the summit underscored that the leaders are expected to engage in rigorous debate regarding the future of the global economy, with a specific focus on China's industrial overcapacity, which often leads to the flooding of international markets with low-priced goods, thereby undermining the industrial bases of other G7 nations. The G7 coalition, consisting of Canada, France, the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy, along with the active participation of the European Union, represents a massive portion of the world's GDP and political influence.

The inclusion of China in this specific preparatory call signals a recognition that the traditional G7 framework must evolve to incorporate the realities of a multipolar economic world. By addressing the root causes of instability—such as the imbalance between production and consumption and the disparity in debt management—these leaders hope to foster a more resilient global framework.

The upcoming summit will likely be the testing ground for whether these initial video discussions can be translated into binding agreements and actionable policies that benefit the global populace and ensure long-term prosperity through fair competition and mutual accountability





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