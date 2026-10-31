G20 Atlanta talks end without consensus, Rubio to release chairman statement

G20 foreign ministers wrapped up two days of talks in Atlanta without a joint communique after divisions over Russia's war in Ukraine and other issues. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will release a chairman's statement instead.

ATLANTA - Top diplomats from the Group of 20 largest world economies wrapped up two days of talks Saturday without reaching consensus on several critical global security issues, after divisions, notably over Russia's war with Ukraine, overshadowed the Atlanta meeting.

As a result, the group will not release a joint communique. It will instead rely on a chairman's statement summarizing the talks, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio will release at the conclusion, according to diplomats who attended. Rubio said the first day of the session was very productive. On Saturday he hosted talks with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan before leading the final G20 event, a discussion on supply chains.

Also read U.S. ditches G20 group photo after diplomats threaten walkout over Russia inclusion

Rubio Highlights Supply Chain Talk

That discussion will examine freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red, Black and South China seas. Together, I think that we are mapping a vibrant, dynamic, and bold economic future, one that will pioneer new horizons for the entire world, Rubio said at a reception for participants late Friday. Rubio opened the talks Friday with an appeal for unity, but then canceled the traditional group photo of the foreign ministers.

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European diplomats objected to the inclusion of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and threatened to boycott or walk out of the snapshot. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, representing his country for the first time as a guest at a G20 meeting, said he was not surprised by the failure to reach consensus.

We have wars going on, and we have participants in those wars around the table, so it is very difficult to agree on a common line, he told reporters. Other participants, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the private talks, said all had agreed to try to overcome their differences despite the long odds.

Diplomats Plan For Next Summit

They also agreed to work to make next month's summit of G20 leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida a success. These diplomats said a chairman's statement had long been the plan because of the deep differences among attendees. Those divisions include the Russia-Ukraine war, the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, U.S. tariffs and Chinese moves in the South China Sea, all of which have contributed to spikes in global fuel costs and uncertainty about trade.

They described the opening session as cordial but said Russia's position on Ukraine was unyielding, as was its opposition to Poland's membership in the G20. They said the disagreements also included the Trump administration's decision not to invite G20 member South Africa over the objections of others. Before the meeting began, some G20 countries had expressed concern that the U.S. invited Russia during its heightened attacks on Ukraine.

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That concern grew after Trump pushed ties with Ukraine to new lows by waiving fresh sanctions on Moscow and temporarily limiting logistical and intelligence assistance. The State Department, however, announced Friday that it had approved a proposed $2.1 billion sale of Patriot air defense interceptors for Ukraine. Lavrov said Moscow would not allow a situation in which Ukraine poses a military threat to legitimate security interests of the Russian Federation.

Putin And Iran Concerns Loom

Lavrov has traveled only infrequently to NATO member states since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and resulting severe sanctions were imposed on Moscow. It is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept Trump's invitation to attend the summit at Trump's Miami golf club in December. Also hanging over the G20 meeting was the prospect of new U.S. military intervention in Iran, which has put the region, including G20 member Saudi Arabia, on edge.

Rubio met on Friday with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, as well as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, whose country has been a key mediator. The Associated Press has reported that U.S. officials have told several Middle East countries and regional allies to be prepared for potential renewed military strikes against Iran after U.S. elections Tuesday and the possibility that Iran will retaliate.