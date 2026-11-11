Calgary's McMahon Stadium Nears End as Grey Cup Host

Conversations have begun in Calgary to make the 2026 Grey Cup the last one held at McMahon Stadium as the 66-year-old building requires millions of dollars in maintenance.

Conversations have begun in Calgary to make the 2026 Grey Cup the last one held at McMahon Stadium. The 66-year-old building will host the Canadian Football League championship game Sunday between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes.

The home of the CFL Stampeders since 1960, and the site of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1988 Winter Olympics, is the second-oldest pro football stadium in Canada and one of the most venerable in North America. Montreal Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, built in 1915, has been the home of the Alouettes since 1998.

Also read Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks Arrive in Calgary for 113th Grey Cup

Calgary Mulls McMahon Stadium's Future Amid Aging Facility and Hosting Costs

McMahon Stadium will host the Grey Cup for a sixth time, but the 66-year-old building is said to be nearing the end of its life and requires millions of dollars to maintain it. Conversations have started in Calgary about McMahon future and where the CFL Stampeders could play.

With the NHL Flames moving to Scotia Place next year after 44 years in the Saddledome, attention has turned to an even older pro sports venue in Calgary and what to do about it. When Calgary hosted the 2019 Grey Cup, the CFL commissioner at that time, Randy Ambrosie, predicted it would be the last at McMahon. But the CFL showcase game has returned for a sixth time with a little more tread worn off McMahon tires.

Advertisement

McMahon Stadium is pretty tired, I am afraid, said McMahon Stadium Society chair Steve Allan. It is time for a new building. Replacement parts for McMahon seats are no longer available, so salvaging Saddledome seats before the wrecking ball swings there could be a stop-gap option until a new stadium materializes, Allan said. We are just trying to patch up an old dog, and we have been doing that for years, and it is not working, Allan said.

McMahon Stadium Faces End of Life, Replacement Parts Become Scarce

The guts of the building are just too old. The Calgary Stampede has hired a firm to study the idea of adding field sports to GMC Stadium, which currently seats 17,000 in its grandstand just south of Scotia Place. We recognize that CFL football cannot stay at McMahon Stadium indefinitely, said Jim Laurendeau, the Stampede executive vice-president of park development and operations.

It has been well articulated that McMahon Stadium is certainly past its prime as far as stadiums in Canada go. We decided to take a real look at whether our current facility, being the GMC Stadium, currently home to chuckwagon races, Indigenous relay, the grandstand show and rodeo every day during Stampede, could that be adapted to accommodate field sports?

We would look at professional football, but we could also look at other field sports like soccer as well over time. The City of Calgary is doing its own feasibility study on major sports and event infrastructure in Calgary. This work is early-stage due diligence and does not represent a decision or commitment to build a new facility, the city said in a statement.

City of Calgary and University Plan for Post-McMahon Sports Infrastructure

The study will help the city assess potential needs, opportunities, risks and next steps in a co-ordinated way, including how future facilities could support sport, events, tourism, economic development and community use. The city is working with the University of Calgary and the McMahon Stadium Society to support the continued safe operation of McMahon Stadium. But the university wants to move on from McMahon.

Advertisement

About $23 million has been raised to build a 5,000-seat multi-purpose university and community sport stadium on campus. McMahon Stadium has played a significant role in Calgary sports landscape for decades and remains a safe and operational facility today, Faculty of Kinesiology dean Nick Holt said in a statement. The University of Calgary, the City of Calgary, and McMahon Stadium Society continue to work collaboratively to manage and maintain the stadium for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, McMahon is an aging asset approaching the end of its life. All partners recognize the need to move beyond incremental investments in an aging asset and consider sustainable long-term solutions. New turf installed last year at McMahon, where the Calgary Wild women pro soccer team also plays, has an eight-year lifespan.

Stampers President Urges Swift Action on New Stadium for Enhanced Fan Experience

We do not want to put turf down in this building again, so we need a building for the start of the 2033 season, Allan said. While McMahon will continue to house the Stampeders for a few years yet, team president Jay McNeil says there is urgency to get shovels in the ground. Fans expectations for what an experience is on game day, whether it is football, hockey, or baseball, it is significantly higher than what it used to be.

They want premium standing room only where they can be a community with others. They want different types of seating, and McMahon offers none of that. It makes it a challenge for us as we try to sell tickets, try to grow our business. With fans expectations growing higher, it becomes more of a challenge every day.

Who pays for what in a new stadium is a question for further down the road, said Allan, who pointed out McMahon sits on valuable land, and the city also owns a valuable parcel beside the stadium. CSEC investment in the $1.22-billion Scotia Place is currently valued at $356 million via up-front investment and increasing lease payments over a 35-year span. The short answer would be we need a new facility for the Calgary Stampeders Football Club.

There is no question about that, Hayes said. The longer answer would be there are other people who are looking at this. I have always been, again, a sideline cheerleader when I have been asked that if people are look