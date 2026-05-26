Futkeu Secures Top Scorer's Cannon in 2. Bundesliga, Set to Join Bundesliga Next Season

Noel Futkeu has secured the top scorer's cannon in the 2. Bundesliga with 19 goals, and his team SpVgg Fürth is set to join the Bundesliga next season after Eintracht Frankfurt activated the buy-back clause and transferred €1.3 million to Fürth.

What would SpVgg Fürth be without Noel Futkeu ? Even though the Franconians nearly got relegated and only just stumbled into the playoff as 16th, the 23-year-old secured the top scorer's cannon in the 2.

Bundesliga with 19 goals. And as if Futkeu hadn't already carried the Cloverleaf in his backpack all season long, he had to step up again straight away in the playoff against Rot-Weiß Essen. In the second leg, the goalgetter has just scored the all-important 1-0, leveling out the defeat from the first leg. In classic center-forward fashion, he finished while falling.

Regardless of the outcome of today's match, it is already clear that Futkeu will be playing in the Bundesliga next season. Eintracht Frankfurt activated the buy-back clause and transferred around €1.3 million to Fürth. SGE now faces a choice: either they sell Futkeu for a multiple of that fee - or they let him off the leash themselves next season. This guy is way too good for the second tier in any case





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Noel Futkeu Spvgg Fürth 2. Bundesliga Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt

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