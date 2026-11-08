Funeral held for Pte. Aidan Goulding, soldier killed in CFB Wainwright fire

The funeral for Pte. Aidan Goulding, one of four Canadian soldiers killed in an Oct. 17 fire at CFB Wainwright, took place Sunday in Vancouver. The newly tabled federal budget includes money to support soldiers and families affected by the fire.

The funeral for Pte. Aidan Goulding, one of four Canadian soldiers killed in a fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, was held Sunday in Vancouver.

The ceremony took place at the Seaforth Armoury, where family, friends and members of the armed forces gathered to pay their respects. Goulding was 23 years old. The newly tabled federal budget includes money to support soldiers and their families, including those involved in the recent fire at CFB Wainwright. This funding announcement came as the military community continued to mourn the loss of the four soldiers.

Also read Canadian Breakthrough in Burn Research Offers Hope for CFB Wainwright Victims

Goulding killed in Wainwright fire

Goulding was serving with the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry when he died. He was killed after a grass fire at CFB Wainwright overtook a live-fire training exercise on a nearby grenade range. The fire occurred on Oct. 17. Friends and family remember Goulding as an excellent athlete with a contagious laugh.

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He was looking forward to peacekeeping in Latvia. His death has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew him. The other soldiers killed in the Oct. 17 fire were Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, of Prince Albert, Sask.

; Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, of Langley, B.C. ; and Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, of Edmonton.

Soldiers names added to casualty list

Their names have been added to the list of Canadian soldiers lost in training accidents. The fire left 39 others wounded, many with serious burns. The injured soldiers are receiving medical care and support. The military community has rallied around the victims and their families.

The funeral for Goulding was held on Nov. 8, 2026, at the Seaforth Armoury in Vancouver. The service drew a large crowd of mourners. Members of the public and military personnel lined up to honour the fallen soldier. The federal budget tabled in November 2026 includes provisions to support soldiers and their families affected by the CFB Wainwright fire.

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Details of the funding were not immediately available, but it is intended to help with recovery and ongoing needs. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 8, 2026. The story has been updated to include information about the federal budget support.