Fundraiser Created to Support Family of Sam Sirkka

A fundraiser has been created to support the family of Sam Sirkka, a 26-year-old who died following a structure fire on Little Gabodin Lake south of Sudbury on May 17. The fundraiser aims to support Sirkka's family with money going toward funeral costs and unexpected expenses.

A fundraiser has been created to support the family of Sam Sirkka , a 26-year-old who died following a structure fire on Little Gabodin Lake south of Sudbury on May 17.

Sirkka was described as the kind of person who left a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to know him. The fundraiser, organized by Matthew Richer, who describes Sirkka as his best friend, aims to support Sirkka's family with money going toward funeral costs and unexpected expenses. Sirkka leaves behind two parents and four siblings, and was a graduate of Cambrian College and a proud employee of Algoma Steel, Domtar, and Agnico Eagle Gold Mine.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and was passionate about boating, snowmobiling, and dirt biking. The fundraiser had hit $31,080 of its $35,000 goal as of May 28, and is available for those who wish to contribute.

In addition to Sirkka's death, a 27-year-old from Sudbury was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Sirkka's obituary describes him as funny, always up for an adventure, and stubborn in the best way. He had a deep love for the outdoors and was happiest in the bush, out hunting, boating, sledding, and spending time in his garage with his buddies.

He had a way of making people laugh, showing up for the people he cared about, and creating memories that will never be forgotten. He was the not-so-little brother that many people had in him. Sirkka's sports career included stints with the Walden Minor Hockey League and Nickel City Rep. , the Joe MacDonald Youth Football League and the St. Ben's Bears and Sudbury Gladiators.

For details on memorial visitation and a memorial service, see Sirkka's obituary. Sirkka had a special bond with the Fielding family, who he spent many fond memories with on Lake Penage. He was a proud member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him





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Sam Sirkka Fundraiser Structure Fire Sudbury Little Gabodin Lake

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