The Department of National Defence has run out of funding for most cadet activities, restricting them to weekly meetings until at least March and leaving northern communities struggling to cover costs.

The Department of National Defence has run out of funding for most cadet activities, forcing a Canada-wide halt to field training, travel and other events.

The restrictions, which limit cadets to weekly meetings only, are expected to last until the end of this fiscal year. There is no confirmation that funding will be restored on April 1. Cadets and junior rangers in the North will be the most affected by the cutbacks, cadet leaders are warning. In southern communities, the loss is a blow, but alternatives may exist.

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Northern Cadet Corps Face Funding Cuts

In the North, it could mean the only funded activity available for kids is gone. Leaders say the Local Support Allocation funding, which helped cover program costs, has also been axed. In Yellowknife, that means the Army Cadet Corps must now find another way to pay its annual $9,000 rent bill so it can continue weekly meetings, the only thing left on its schedule.

Robert Gill, national executive director of the Army Cadet League of Canada, says a major set of activities that would have brought cadets to Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Iqaluit has been cancelled. This might be one of the only ways a youth might be able to leave the community, meet other youth, other teenagers from across the territories, across Canada, said Gill. Cadet programs are offered at no cost to families and include sports, civic engagement and outdoor skills.

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Gill noted many youth and their families right now do not have the funds to support things like hockey, baseball or soccer. This is one of the ways that youth can get active, families can ensure that their youth are learning valuable soft and hard skills, he said. Floyd Powder, a Métis veteran from Fort Smith, N.W.

T., started in the Army Cadet Corps at age 12 and served in the Canadian Forces for over 30 years, including work across all three territories with cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers. The youth are losing, said Powder. He added that most decision makers down south do not have any or much experience in the North and do not realize the bigger impact this will cause. Our youth is the biggest investment that we can make.

Youth Lose Access To Elders And Skills

Powder said the cadets and junior rangers are essential to ensuring kids who might not otherwise have access to elders or knowledge holders get the chance to learn those skills. The funding shortfall also means on-the-land activities cannot happen. Defence Minister David McGuinty said in a statement that the department has heard the concerns about the belt-tightening measures.

However, Powder is not sure those making the decisions have actually been listening to northerners. In Yellowknife, Gill is optimistic the community can come together to cover the $9,000 rent. But he acknowledged that the smaller the population, the harder it is for a community to absorb those costs. Earlier this week, parents received an email saying weekend training exercises and activities are paused until March as part of the Department of Defence move to cut back on spending.

The email did not provide a date for when activities might resume. Jacquie Pepper-Journal, president of the Air Cadet League of Canada, said in a statement that volunteers and cadet families should not have to make up for the shortfall. The dedication of our volunteers and the financial contributions of cadet families cannot and must not become substitutes for adequate federal funding of the cadet program, she said.

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The ability of a community to raise funds should not determine the quality or accessibility of the cadet program available to its youth. Pepper-Journal stressed the long-standing commitment to barrier-free access for all, regardless of finances. The cadet program is designed to be free of charge, and the funding shortfall threatens that principle. Gill said representatives from the Army, Navy and Air cadet leagues are preparing to meet with the minister before the holidays to seek clear answers.

Leagues Meet Minister Over Funding Shortfall

The meeting is expected to address the timeline for when funding might be restored and how northern communities will be supported in the meantime. The funding shortfall has already affected planned activities across the three Arctic territories. A major set of activities that would have brought cadets to Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Iqaluit has been cancelled, according to Gill. The event would have allowed youth from across the North to meet and travel together, an opportunity that is rare for many.

For families in smaller communities, the loss of the Local Support Allocation funding is especially difficult. Without it, local corps must rely on fundraising or other sources to cover basic costs like rent and utilities. In Yellowknife, the Army Cadet Corps is now seeking community support to keep its weekly meetings going. Gill said he is hopeful but knows not all communities have the same capacity to raise funds.

The Department of National Defence has said the funding simply ran out, correcting earlier reports that described the situation as a cut. The department has not provided a detailed explanation of how the funding was exhausted or why the program was not prioritized. The Canadian military had been investing heavily in the North, but cadet leaders say the current situation shortchanges northern kids.

The pause on weekend training and activities until March affects cadets across Canada, but the impact is felt most acutely in the North. For many youth, the cadet program is the only structured activity available, offering skills, travel and mentorship at no cost to families. Without it, they lose access to positive role models and opportunities to learn on the land. Jessica Davey-Quantick has been reporting in the North since 2016.

She holds a Bachelor of Journalism (Honours) from the University of King's College and a Master of Arts in Cultural Studies from Queen's University for her thesis, Dumpcano: Waste Management and Environmental Justice in Iqaluit. She can be reached at jessica.davey-quantick@cbc.ca.