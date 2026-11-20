A fuel truck crashed, rolled over and caught fire on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ontario, closing the eastbound lanes and prompting police to advise nearby residents to stay indoors. Only minor injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

Ontario Provincial Police say a fuel truck crashed, rolled over and caught fire on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ontario, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. The eastbound highway is closed between the Regional Road 30 interchange in Brighton and Highway 33 in Trenton.

Fuel Truck Crash Rolls Over Highway 401

Police first posted about the crash around 6:30 a.m. and said injuries were being assessed. Within an hour, they said the truck had overturned and no other vehicles were involved. Police also said there were no serious injuries, and only minor injuries were reported. Images from provincial traffic cameras at the interchange showed a large fire on one of the ramps.

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Ontario's traffic cameras at the scene show a burst of large, dark plumes of smoke and a scorching fire as emergency crews remain on scene. Emergency Crews Respond To Fuel Truck Fire Emergency crews were on scene. The crash scene is near Highway 401's Wooler Road interchange. The eastbound 401 is also closed between the Regional Road 30 interchange for Brighton and the Wooler interchange.

County Road 40 is closed under the highway. It is closed between Miron Road in Quinte West and Telephone Road in Trenton. That closure complicates detours because County Road 40 makes up part of the usual emergency detour route. Police say people in the area may want to stay inside for the time being because of the smoke and smell.

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They say that is especially important for anyone sensitive to odours or who has lung problems. Police have advised residents near Highway 401 and Wooler Road, especially those with breathing sensitivities or lung issues, to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed. A still from a Ministry of Transportation of Ontario traffic camera at 7 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2026, showed what police describe as a fuel truck fire.

Emergency Crews Respond to Major Fire

The image showed a large fire on one of the interchange's ramps, with emergency crews on scene. The Canadian Press also reported a fire was seen in a handout Highway 401 traffic camera image. The crash shut down the eastbound Highway 401 between Regional Road 30 in Brighton and Highway 33 in Trenton. Police Confirm No Serious Injuries In Crash Police said the truck crashed, rolled over and caught on fire.

The incident happened in the early morning near Trenton, Ontario. No serious injuries were reported. No other vehicles were involved. Police first posted about the incident at about 6:30 a.m. They said injuries were being assessed at that time.

Within an hour, they provided an update that the truck had overturned. They also confirmed there were no serious injuries. The closures remained in place as emergency crews responded. The eastbound 401 closure stretches between the Regional Road 30 interchange for Brighton and the Wooler interchange.

Highway 33 in Trenton is also part of the closed section. County Road 40 is closed under the highway. The closure of County Road 40 complicates detours because it is part of the usual emergency detour route. Residents Advised To Stay Inside Due Smoke Police advised people in the area to stay inside for the time being.

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The advice was due to the smoke and smell from the fire. Police said the guidance especially applies to anyone sensitive to odours or who has lung problems. The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario traffic camera image at 7 a.m. showed the fire and emergency crews. The Canadian Press reported the fire was visible in a handout Highway 401 traffic camera image.

Police Advise Residents Stay Indoors Due Smoke

The image was from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. The crash happened near Trenton, Ontario. The eastbound Highway 401 was shut down between Regional Road 30 in Brighton and Highway 33 in Trenton. Officers said the crash involved a fuel truck that crashed, rolled over and caught on fire.

The incident was reported on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Police first posted about it around 6:30 a.m. They said injuries were being assessed. Within an hour, they said the truck had overturned. They said no other vehicles were involved.

They said there were no serious injuries. Traffic camera images showed a large fire on one of the interchange's ramps. Emergency crews were on scene. The eastbound 401 is closed between the Regional Road 30 interchange for Brighton and the Wooler interchange.

County Road 40 is also closed under the highway. The closure complicates detours because it makes up part of the usual emergency detour route. Police say people in the area may want to stay inside for the time being because of the smoke and smell. They say that is especially important for anyone sensitive to odours or who has lung problems.

The crash and fire closed the eastbound Highway 401 near Trenton. The eastbound closure runs between Brighton and Trenton. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.