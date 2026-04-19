Fuel Tax Relief Offers Hope to Struggling Canadian Businesses

A temporary federal fuel tax cut is expected to bring much-needed relief to Canadian businesses, particularly those in the transportation sector, as rising fuel costs have significantly impacted operations and customer pricing.

An eastern Canadian company specializing in logistics, trucking, and courier services, operating a substantial fleet exceeding 200 vehicles, has expressed optimism that a federal tax reduction on fuel, implemented on Monday, will alleviate financial pressure on its heavily impacted clientele.

Karanjeet Singh, the proprietor of NovaExpress, a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based enterprise, detailed how his company’s expenditure on fuel has effectively doubled since the commencement of the conflict in Iran, which triggered a sharp escalation in global oil prices. Previously, NovaExpress had adopted a strategy of offering comprehensive, all-inclusive rates to a portion of its customer base. However, the prevailing market volatility has necessitated the introduction of a surcharge, the magnitude of which fluctuates in direct correlation with the prevailing price of fuel at the pumps. This fuel surcharge, meticulously determined on a weekly basis by the Freight Carriers Association of Canada, has now burgeoned to represent more than ninety percent of the foundational shipping cost, a figure that underscores the severity of the economic strain. The federal government’s decision, effective Monday, to temporarily suspend the federal excise tax on fuel is anticipated to translate into a reduction of approximately ten cents per litre for gasoline and four cents per litre for diesel. Mr. Singh, whose company’s operational reach extends from Ontario across to Newfoundland and into the United States, believes this measure will provide a welcome respite for his clients. He acknowledged that fluctuations in international oil prices often have a lagged effect, taking time to permeate through the entire supply chain and impact end-user costs. Singh articulated the challenges businesses face in absorbing these escalating expenses. "Everybody just cannot pass (on the price increases) easily, we get pushback," he stated during an interview conducted on Sunday. He further elaborated on the difficulties encountered by smaller local businesses, citing specific examples: "We have a couple local small businesses … and they are shocked with this fuel surcharge now. They say it’s double now, almost. And I tell them that diesel is almost double now." The escalating costs of diesel, in particular, have become a significant burden. The implications of this federal intervention are therefore being closely watched by many businesses that rely heavily on transportation for their operations. This temporary reprieve, while not a permanent solution to the complex global energy market dynamics, offers a much-needed breathing room for companies like NovaExpress and its customers, allowing for a potential recalibration of pricing strategies and a reduction in immediate financial anxieties. The extended reach of companies like NovaExpress, serving a vast geographical area, means that the impact of fuel prices is felt acutely across numerous economic sectors. The hope is that this tax break will ripple through the economy, providing a more stable environment for planning and operation. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2026





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