Vincent Leclair steps down as FTQ Montreal President following controversy over an AI image showing Conservative MNA Éloïse Coulombe with a black eye.

Leclair resigned as president of the FTQ Montreal Regional Council on Monday, ending a brief tenure marked by significant political controversy. The decision comes just days after a social media post featuring an artificial intelligence-generated image of Conservative Member of the National Assembly Éloïse Coulombe went viral. The digital graphic depicted the young politician wearing a unicorn costume and sporting a black eye, sparking immediate outrage across Quebec's political and union landscapes.

AI Image Sparks Political Outrage

The controversial image circulated widely on social media platforms over the weekend before being removed by its publisher. Éric Duhaime, the leader of the Quebec Conservative Party, publicly condemned the post during a press conference held at the National Assembly on Monday morning. Duhaime characterized the creation and distribution of such imagery as unacceptable, asserting that it crossed the line into intimidation and violence. He argued that such tactics are part of a troubling trend that undermines democratic discourse and personal safety.

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Conservatives Demand Union Accountability

Éric Duhaime explicitly called for the Federation of Labour of Quebec (FTQ) to take stricter disciplinary action against the individual responsible for the post. While the FTQ had already issued a statement condemning the image, Duhaime demanded a formal apology from the union's leadership. He accused union activists of operating with impunity, suggesting that those involved in distributing violent imagery should face severe consequences. The Conservative leader emphasized that elected officials must not be subjected to threats or visual depictions of harm, regardless of political disagreements.

FTQ Accepts Resignation and Issues Apology

In response to the escalating situation, the FTQ announced on Monday afternoon that it had formally accepted Leclair's resignation. Magali Picard, the national president of the FTQ, had previously denounced the post on Sunday, noting that it featured an AI-altered image of a public figure. Although she did not name the author initially, the federation's subsequent press release clarified that the post violated their standards for public discourse. The union stated that images depicting violence have no place in political debate, particularly given the ongoing concerns regarding online violence against women.

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Context of Labour Disputes and Legislation

The incident occurred against a backdrop of heightened tensions between the government and labour unions regarding strike legislation. Conservative MNA Éloïse Coulombe had recently attempted to meet with striking students at Laval University, a move that triggered the initial dispute. Vincent Leclair had criticized Coulombe's actions, leading to the creation of the AI image as a form of protest. Meanwhile, Premier Paul St-Pierre-Plamondon has indicated a willingness to review certain laws passed by the previous CAQ government that restricted strike rights, though he intends to retain some elements of the existing governance rules.

Upcoming Parliamentary Session and Next Steps

The political fallout from this incident is expected to continue as Quebec prepares for a new parliamentary session. Éric Duhaime assured that Conservative elected officials remain resolute and will not be intimidated by union tactics or public displays of aggression. He referenced past protests where effigies of ministers were subjected to graphic violence, contrasting those actions with the current climate of digital misinformation. As the FTQ transitions leadership, the focus shifts to how the union will address internal accountability and rebuild trust with the public and political opponents ahead of the December 1 session.