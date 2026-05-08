FRS Clipper Expands Service Schedule for 2026 Seattle Baseball Games, Offering Theme Sailings and Designated Baseball Fan Zone

The FRS Clipper, a ferry service in Victoria, BC, is offering new expanded service schedules for fans to catch the Seattle Mariners games in 2026. The FRS Clipper features themed sailings, a designated baseball fan zone, and will get recognition for its partnership with the Mariners.

Piggybacking on last year’s Major League Baseball phenomenon, the FRS Clipper is beckoning Victoria ball fans aboard to catch a game at Seattle ’s T-Mobile park with its new expanded service schedule .

In an email to CHEK, a spokesperson for FRS Clipper says the noon sailings ‘are new this year. These were created based on survey feedback from Victoria residents so we do think they have strong potential. Baseball game tickets can be booked through the FRS Clipper website. FRS Clipper has been bringing travelers across the Salish Sea for 40 years, and that includes generations of baseball fans making the trip to Seattle.

We’re proud to partner with the Mariners and make it even easier for fans to turn game day into a weekend getaway. It’s also bringing the 2025 playoff experience into the 2026 regular home game season by having a designated baseball fan zone for Friday home game sailings. On game day Fridays, the FRS Clipper will have an onboard and in-stadium decorated fan section, with baseball swag for fans.

FRS Clipper will offer themed fan sailings on May 15, May 29, June 19, July 3, July 17, August 7, August 21, September 4, and September 25. The service provider will get recognition from the new partnership, with ads slated to appear on the T-Mobile roof-top deck and scoreboard. After making it all the way to the World Series last year, fans are waiting to see how this season unfolds.

The Blue Jays kicked off their, with several players on the injured list. They are currently sitting in fourth place out of the American League Division East’s five clubs. Liz Brown joined CHEK News in the fall of 2024. Over the years, she has worked with the National Film Board, CBC Radio, the Chetwynd Echo Newspaper, NowMedia and contributed to print and online features. The news is reported with care and dedication





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Seattle Mariners FRS Clipper Victoria Ferry Service Baseball Game Game Day Weekend Getaway Designated Baseball Fan Zone Themed Sailings New Expanded Service Schedule

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