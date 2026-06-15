Front Office Panel Discussion: Communication and Leadership

A discussion on the inner workings of a front office and the importance of communication and leadership in achieving success in sports.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by Atlanta Braves President of Baseball Operations and GM Alex Anthopoulos to discuss the inner workings of a front office .

Anthopoulos explains that the most ideal setup for him was to have direct communication with ownership. He highlights the importance of having a strong relationship with the team's leadership to make informed decisions. Anthopoulos also shares his experience of working with the Atlanta Braves, discussing the challenges they faced and how they overcame them.

The panel also touches on the topic of leadership, with Bryan Hayes discussing the qualities of a good leader and how they can inspire their team to succeed. Jeff O'Neill shares his thoughts on the importance of communication in a front office, highlighting the need for clear and open communication between the GM, coaches, and players. Jamie McLennan adds that a good leader should be able to motivate their team and create a positive team culture.

The discussion also includes a conversation with Stephen A. Smith, who explains why he believes the Knicks' loss was due to Trump's selfish motives. He also discusses the importance of teamwork and how it can lead to success. The panel also talks about the U.S. Open, with Pendrith discussing his experience of playing in the tournament and how he felt when he made some key putts.

Korda shares her excitement about winning the U.S. Open and how she felt when she made the final putt. The discussion also includes a conversation with Awe, who talks about his experience of blocking a key punt and how he felt when he made the play. Montopoli shares his thoughts on the growth of the sport in Canada, discussing how the country has come a long way in terms of its popularity and participation.

He also highlights the importance of having a strong vehicle to prove the sport's worth in the country





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