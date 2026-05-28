From Twins Draft Pick to Blue Jays Postseason Hero: The Rise of Louie Varland

Louie Varland's journey from a 15th-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins to becoming a record-setting postseason reliever and current dominant closer for the Toronto Blue Jays, highlighting his adaptability, consistency, and impact on the team's success.

When the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Louie Varland from the Minnesota Twins in a mid-season trade in 2024, the deal-which sent back infielder Edouard Julien and pitching prospect Kendrys Rojas-was not viewed as a potential season-altering move, unlike the blockbuster to land a former Cy Young winner.

But Varland would go on to become a core member of the Blue Jays bullpen and one of manager John Schneider's most trusted arms in guiding the team to a historic trip to the World Series. In 2025, Varland set an MLB record for appearances by a pitcher in a single postseason, taking the mound in 15 games while posting a 3.94 earned-run average over 16.0 innings.

'He's kind of a different animal,' Schneider said about Varland last October. 'It's not normal to put a guy in as much as I have and have his stuff be consistent. I was talking to Ross at the deadline. He was one guy that I really wanted to acquire.

' After ascending to a prominent role in the postseason picture for the Jays, Varland has taken it a step further this season. When the Blue Jays struggled mightily in the closer's role early in the 2026 campaign, Varland was moved to that spot and has been perhaps the best relief pitcher in the majors through the first two months of the season.

He earned AL Reliever of the Month honours for April, and has allowed only one earned run over 26 appearances this season for a sparkling 0.31 ERA.

'For my sake, the more I pitch, the better I feel, the better I think my stuff is,' Varland told MLB.com's Keegan Matheson earlier in May. 'If I take too long in between outings, I don't know if I do, but I feel like I lose some touch. Being out there every other day, or a couple days in a row, more often than not, I think keeps me sharp.

' Varland's journey to the majors has been moulded by an ability to do whatever his coaches ask. It helped him climb from Division II Concordia St. Paul to the majors.

'And then a couple scouts started coming to the games for Gus, and he got drafted. And then they found out he had a little brother. Same thing happened to me. A couple scouts came to my games, just a little bit of exposure is what we got, and we just took it and ran.

We're extremely lucky to be in the situation we are right now,' Varland said. Varland, a native of St. Paul, Minn. , said it was a dream to play for his hometown Twins, who drafted him in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft and where he spent the first four years of his major-league career. But he has developed a soft spot for Toronto after less than a year there.

'Toronto is obviously a way bigger city, but it's pretty similar. It's not like playing for your hometown team, but it's a very cool experience playing in Toronto as well.

' Varland is looking to continue providing whatever the team and Schneider ask of him. The flamethrowing righty, whose fastball routinely touches 100 mph, is already delivering one of the best seasons by a relief pitcher in team history.

'Any time I can pitch in a game - playoffs, regular season, doesn't matter - I'm excited for it,' Varland said. 'I think keeping an optimistic attitude toward every outing, every opportunity is the best thing for you. It builds confidence. You're not out there scared.

' The Blue Jays are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday as they continue to try to climb back to .500 and back into contention in the AL East





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