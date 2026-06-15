From Revenge to Forgiveness: Stories of Overcoming Infidelity

A collection of real-life tales of cheating and the paths of revenge and forgiveness taken by the wronged partners. From ignoring the ex to acts of sabotage and ultimately choosing forgiveness, these stories explore the emotional journey after betrayal.

When faced with betrayal, the healthiest response is often to accept what has happened, heal, reclaim confidence, and move on. But not everyone chooses that path.

Some people are so deeply hurt and frustrated that they crave revenge, plain and simple. Their stories of retaliation, though sometimes petty, offer a glimpse into the raw emotions of heartbreak. From acting as if the cheating partner never existed to creative acts of sabotage, these accounts illustrate how far some will go to make their point. Below are real-life tales of revenge that rival any soap opera.

One common tactic is to ignore the ex completely, as if they never existed. Egos are fragile, and pretending someone is not there can be a devastating psychological trick. One person recounted how they inadvertently stole their cheating ex's family, spending Christmas with them and watching the ex's relatives sigh and roll their eyes before calling him.

Another creative revenge involved ripping off all labels from canned food, so the only way to find out what is inside is to open each can. A more intricate story came from a man whose girlfriend cheated on him with her ex. The ex's sister hated her brother, so she slept with the wronged man to spite them both.

Then there was the soldier who, after being cheated on and ghosted on her birthday, transformed himself physically. About a year later, walking through a transit station in his army uniform, he saw her across the station. She tried to wave, but he did not even turn to look. Four years after that, while biking along a beach, he saw someone wave; he kept a camera on his bike and later realized it was her again.

Five years later, leaving a store after exchanging pants for his wife, she approached him with a smile. He sidestepped her and kept moving. His wife asked him to return for a different size, and the ex tried again; he sidestepped once more. The third time, after getting the correct size, he saw her sitting on a bench looking sad.

They locked eyes, and he just laughed and walked away. Yet revenge is not the only option. Forgiveness has long been recognized as a positive, proactive, scriptural, and sensible response to indiscretion for everyone involved. Forgiving betrayal is uniquely challenging, but researchers recognize that it involves significant investment from both parties.

Career trial attorney and behavioral analyst Wendy L. Patrick notes that forgiveness benefits the forgiver by providing emotional freedom, allowing them to move on to select a new partner who is faithful, reliable, and trustworthy. In a paradoxical way, forgiving someone else's transgressions benefits you the most. Many people decide to forgive infidelity, whether they continue the relationship or not. Forgiveness can be a way to reclaim control and redirect focus toward personal well-being.

At the end of the day, forgiveness is a choice. However, a cheating partner can help the process by showing remorse and trying to reconcile. Ultimately, the decision between revenge and forgiveness reflects one's values and desired path forward, with each offering its own form of closure and liberation





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