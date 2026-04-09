From Pulpit to Pickleball: A Retiree's Journey of Purpose and Planning

Former Anglican minister Michael Patterson shares his experience of transitioning into retirement, highlighting the need for proactive planning, discovering new purpose, and navigating the financial and lifestyle adjustments after a long career. He discusses his volunteering, hobbies, financial strategies, and the importance of creating a new template for life after work.

Michael Patterson, a former Anglican minister who retired in late 2022 at the age of 67, reflects on his retirement journey. He shares his experiences with the Globe and Mail, offering insights into the realities of life after work. Patterson, photographed at his home in Oakville, Ontario, on March 25, 2026, discusses his financial planning , lifestyle adjustments, and the challenges and joys of embracing retirement.

He began contemplating retirement at age 63, gradually reducing his workload and eventually hiring an associate to ease the transition. The initial plan was to retire at 65, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a delay, as he felt it was not an appropriate time to leave his parish. The transition process within the church also required time and energy, and he didn't want to burden his community with an additional change during the crisis. After retiring, Patterson initially intended to avoid making concrete plans for the first six months, hoping to acclimate to the new routine. This, however, proved to be less than ideal. He quickly felt restless and found himself seeking purpose. The experience underscored the importance of proactive planning and the need to establish a new framework for daily life, rather than the reactive nature of his previous career. He learned the importance of creating a structure and finding meaning beyond his professional role. \Once retired, Patterson quickly embraced a variety of activities to fill his time and find a sense of purpose. He engaged in volunteering at a local hospital and a school breakfast program, in addition to training to be a victim services volunteer with the regional police service. These volunteer roles provided a different kind of fulfillment, and allowed him to contribute meaningfully to his community. In addition to volunteering, he explored new hobbies, such as scuba lessons and pickleball, though these were not ultimately to his liking. He found enjoyment and practical use in an electric bike. Physical activity also plays a key role, with regular gym visits alongside his wife, and the companionship of their dog for outdoor movement. To keep his mind active, Patterson enjoys podcasts, political discussions, and audiobooks. Travel is also a priority, with annual trips and significant time spent at the family cottage with loved ones. One of the greatest pleasures has been reconnecting with old friends, fostering relationships that had been dormant for many years. He acknowledges the financial adjustments required in retirement, but is in a favorable position, supported by a church pension and prudent financial planning throughout his career. His journey highlights the need for careful consideration of both financial and lifestyle needs to enjoy a fulfilling retirement.\Financially, Patterson credits his first financial advisor, Michael Lee-Chin, with guiding his initial investments and encouraging him to maximize RRSP contributions early in his career. He has continued to work with advisors to maintain a solid investment strategy. Patterson’s experience also emphasizes the significance of non-financial preparation for retirement. He stresses the need for proactive planning, suggesting that retirees should actively seek advice from those who have already made the transition, consult with retirement experts, and anticipate the need for a new structure to their lives. Financial planning, while essential, represents only a portion of the overall preparation required for a fulfilling retirement. Patterson believes that this part, the financial preparation, is actually the easy part. The real challenge, he suggests, is creating a new sense of purpose and structure to replace the defined roles and routines of a working life. The Globe and Mail is seeking participants for its Tales from the Golden Age feature to examine the personal and financial realities of retirement. Canadian retirees interested in sharing their experiences are encouraged to contact The Globe to share their insights and experiences, providing valuable perspectives on the complexities and rewards of this life stage. The article offers tested tips for advisors facing audits





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Retirement Financial Planning Lifestyle Volunteer Hobbies Anglican Minister

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What advice do you have for postsecondary graduates? Share your thoughts with The GlobeAs the school year comes to a close, we want to know your advice for postsecondary graduates entering the workforce

Read more »

BF’s Parents Refuse To Let 25YO Couple Share A Room, Livid When Woman Books Hotel InsteadSometimes your in-laws seem not to be toxic – they just, well, have their own life rules. And if you believe these rules are just weird, they strongly consider it your problem, not theirs.

Read more »

Estranged Dad Leaves Everything To Daughter, Moocher Stepmom Demands She Share Inheritance 'Equally'A daughter finds out her absent dad was gone. He left his inheritance to her, including a house, and enough money to pay for college. The step-mom didn't get anything other than $100, so she demanded more money from the daughter. The rest of the story is in the article.

Read more »

Blackline Safety to be taken private by Francisco Partners for up to $850-millionDeal includes a contingent payout of 50 cents per share tied to future revenue growth

Read more »

Canadian Tire reveals first collection of Hudson's Bay striped goods it developedCanoes, outdoor furniture, pickleball sets and towels are among the first products Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has designed with the iconic Hudson’s Bay stripes.

Read more »

WATCH: PM Carney, Jeremy Hansen share a laugh during call with Artemis II crewPrime Minister Mark Carney praised astronaut Jeremy Hansen during a call with the Artemis II crew, saying he was proud to see a Canadian in space and to hear French spoken.

Read more »