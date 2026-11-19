Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen after Canada and China agreed to drop trade restrictions on goods including pork, steel and aluminum. The trip also included summits in Ireland, the Philippines and Cambodia.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, an encounter described as unplanned but not unexpected.

The meeting came after Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to drop trade restrictions on more goods. Under the deal, Canada gains more access for agricultural products such as pork, in exchange for more imports of Chinese steel and aluminum. The pork sector hailed the move as a big step in restoring market access lost during years of diplomatic strain since relations hit a nadir in late 2018.

Also read Canada and China Announce Tariff Relief as Carney Meets Trump at APEC Summit

Canada China Trade Deal Details

The leaders noted progress in multiple fields since Carney visited Beijing in January to recalibrate relations with China, opening more trade and investment while hiving off guardrails in sensitive sectors. Tuesday's deal came ahead of Xi hosting the APEC summit. Carney travelled to Shenzhen late Monday and was greeted by dozens of synchronized dancers on the tarmac.

The next morning he met Xi at a lavish guest house surrounded by lush, manicured gardens nestled among skyscrapers in the high-tech metropolis that abuts Hong Kong. Carney said Shenzhen's breakneck economic growth, from a rustic fishing village to an innovation-forward hub, was remarkable. The meeting marked a deepening of relations between the two countries after years of tension.

Advertisement

Earlier in the trip, Carney started in Dublin on the eve of the European Political Community summit, an informal gathering of leaders from around Europe held every six months since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended and briefed Carney and a dozen European leaders on negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy discussed talks in Abu Dhabi with Russian officials organized by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Those talks reportedly included Russia's desire to change the security infrastructure that has had countries bordering Russia in a military alliance with other Europeans, the U.S. and Canada. Carney later told a news conference that Canada would stand by its NATO allies, and that it is up to the Europeans to craft arrangements that would secure their continent.

Canada Philippines Free Trade Agreement

Carney and his Philippine counterpart concluded talks for a free-trade agreement in Manila, with the deal expected to be formally signed next year. The news came on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The deal aims to expand Canadian exports in agriculture, forestry, mining and energy while shifting trade toward more advanced fields such as aerospace technology and artificial intelligence.

Canada is also pursuing a broader trade agreement with the ASEAN bloc, which includes the Philippines and 10 other countries such as Thailand. The region hosts some of the world's fastest growing economies, including nearly 700 million people. Ottawa says the region is key to Carney's goal of doubling exports to countries other than the U.S. by 2035. Carney then flew to Cambodia for the Francophonie summit.

There he met Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for the first time since the province elected a sovereigntist government last month. St-Pierre Plamondon has repeatedly raised his aspiration to have Quebec become an independent country. The two were cordial in their meeting and focused on shared objectives, with Carney mentioning homelessness and St-Pierre Plamondon speaking about the use of the Francophonie for business investment. We will continue in a professional way, friendly but not necessarily a bromance.

Advertisement

I have a wife, Carney quipped in French. The prime minister complimented St-Pierre Plamondon's looks, and the premier seemed bemused. They joked about who was the better goaltender for Oxford University's hockey team, a role they both held. Carney later said Quebec could engage with American counterparts on trade as a stakeholder but said: International agreements are negotiated between federal governments.

Carney Defends French Language Digital Age

Carney closed off his visit to Phnom Penh by defending the French language in the digital age, urging leaders of French-speaking countries to band together against the forces of American big tech. Canada will always defend the French language and francophone cultures, including in the face of pressure from tech giants and our closest neighbour, he said in French.

The prime minister said Canada wants to mobilize other countries to make sure American tech giants give French-language content a prominent place on online platforms. Carney said French-language content should be easily retrievable, like in a library catalogue, rather than an old warehouse of books with the lights turned off. The prime minister was greeted by rousing applause from leaders at a formal plenary and an innovation event, with many African countries represented.

Carney said artificial intelligence risks leaving behind French speakers and flattening linguistic diversity. He also said French-speaking countries should partner with Canada in seeking economic gains through the responsible use of AI. The Francophonie summit takes place every few years. Canada is set to host the next summit in 2028 in the Ottawa region.

Carney says he wants to work with Quebec and New Brunswick, who are also full members, to have the summit focus on French in the digital age, youth and the economy. Carney ended his brief Cambodia stay with a visit to the prime minister's palace after laying wreaths at monuments surrounded by military officials. Between the two, Carney's motorcade was greeted by groups of children holding flowers and Canadian flags.

Carney has left China to return to Ottawa after the whirlwind trip that took him to four summits in Ireland, the Philippines, Cambodia and the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.