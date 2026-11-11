Toronto man faces 15 years in Albania after luggage tag switch

A Toronto couple's vacation to Albania turned into a nightmare when a luggage tag switch left Kristian Gjoni facing drug smuggling charges and his wife suffering a miscarriage.

A young Toronto couple's family vacation quickly turned into a nightmare in Albania. In part, because they followed travel advice from the Canadian government. W5's recent investigation into a bag-tag switching scheme involving innocent passengers and corrupt airport workers led the Canadian government to issue a warning that criminal networks exploit luggage tags at the airport to move drugs.

Protect yourself from luggage swaps, the Canadian government's advice reads, by taking clear photos or videos of your bags and their attached baggage tags before they leave your possession. Kristian and Adriana Gjoni watched the W5 documentary and followed Ottawa's travel advice and yet he still ended up in solitary confinement in Tirana, Albania.

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Flight to Tirana Sparks Investigation

Their ordeal began this summer, when the couple flew on one of Air Transat's first direct flights from Toronto to Tirana, to share with family in Albania the news that they were pregnant with their first child. Shortly after they touched down, an Albanian customs officer asked why one of their four bags was missing a tag. And I told him, I'm not an employee of Pearson or Air Transat, Kristian said. How would I know?

The couple was detained for two and a half hours, until an officer led Kristian to the baggage carousel and ordered him to pick up a lone bag still circling the belt. Kristian, a soft-spoken I.T. businessman who is originally from Albania, said that wasn't his bag. But it didn't matter. An officer opened the lone bag, which was stuffed with 23.15 kilograms of cannabis.

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Authorities whipped out their cameras. Think of the red carpet in Hollywood, where you have hundreds of people taking pictures all around and a single suitcase being opened, he said. Thankfully, Kristian thought, they were prepared with photos of their luggage. It didn't work.

Police Question Luggage Photo Evidence

In fact, the Albanian police thought it was extremely suspicious, Kristian said. They asked me, Why did you take pictures of your bags? And I told them, because it's been all over the news and it's a security risk right now in Canada, he said. Here's how tag switching works: a corrupt worker smuggles a bag of drugs into an airport, takes the tag off an unsuspecting passenger's luggage and attaches it to a suitcase full of drugs.

If the drug bag makes it through, a mule waiting at the destination picks it up. If not, the innocent passenger is left to explain themselves. If you have any information regarding tag switching or corruption at Canadian airports, please reach out to avery.haines@bellmedia.ca and jack.hauen@bellmedia.ca. Despite Kristian's protests, police whisked him to a nearby jail where he said he spent four days in solitary confinement.

His new reality was an eight-by-nine-foot cell with no window and a fluorescent light that was never turned off. It was a shocking change of scenery for the Toronto businessman, whose rap sheet, until that point, consisted of a few parking tickets. In a flash, he became an alleged international drug smuggler, ensnared in what Albanian police dubbed Operation Suitcases.

To stay sane in solitary, Kristian said he played chess with himself on a board he made with cigarette ash and paint rubbed off the walls. Making matters worse, Adriana was taken to a local hospital with severe cramping. Doctors there performed an ultrasound, but not a blood test, and told police that she was not pregnant. Kristian's name was blasted out in the Albanian press, along with an allegation from police that they lied about the pregnancy.

Kristian allegedly attempted to avoid inspection by claiming that his wife was pregnant, reads one article. Medical examinations later determined that the claim was false, authorities said. So, the whole narrative was built before we even were questioned and was even released to the press, he said. News outlets, TV stations, social media, everywhere.

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Meanwhile, with Kristian still in jail, Adriana was released from emergency back into police custody. What got me through it was, I'm going to get out. At least we're still having our family. We're going to have our baby, he said.

Miscarriage After Hospital Transfers

They discharged Adriana 12 hours later - but by that time, she was feeling unwell again and was rushed to another hospital. A blood test there proved she was pregnant, but it was too late. Adriana had a miscarriage. W5 has seen the hospital documents from Toronto and Albania that confirmed Adriana's pregnancy and her miscarriage.

Kristian believes the baggage ordeal caused it. We still haven't moved past it, he said. I don't think we're ever going to fully move past it. Another Canadian passenger on the flight was also detained because her tag was on another suitcase with 23 kilograms of cannabis.

Release and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

She was released without charges. All told, the cannabis was worth almost C$400,000, Albanian police said. Eventually, Kristian was released from prison on bail after his lawyer presented evidence that includes dozens of links to W5's reporting on bag-tag switching and corruption at Pearson Airport. He is back in Toronto, but must regularly return to Tirana to sign in with police.

Initially, authorities required a monthly check-in, but that has recently been relaxed to once every four months. W5 went with Kristian last month for one of these trips. After a 12-hour journey, the check-in process took just minutes. An officer wrote his name down in a book and Kristian was free to leave.

Kristian has hired prominent Albanian anti-corruption lawyer Ndue Pjetra, who said his legal arguments will borrow heavily from W5's reporting on bag-tag switching and corruption at Pearson Airport. Kristian now faces up to 15 years in prison in Albania if convicted, according to the charges he is fighting.