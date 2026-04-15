From Mortgage Finance to Winery Acclaim: Moray Tawse's Journey to Niagara's Wine Stardom

Moray Tawse, a successful financial executive, defied expectations by establishing Tawse Winery in Niagara, aiming for premium wine production and global recognition. His journey, marked by a passion for Burgundy and a commitment to terroir, led to multiple Winery of the Year awards and a celebrated expansion into the French wine scene.

Moray Tawse , a name now synonymous with Canadian winemaking excellence, embarked on his oenological journey not with a grand plan for Niagara, but with a yearning for the hallowed vineyards of Burgundy . His initial quest for a suitable estate in his cherished French wine region proved elusive. However, a pivotal tasting of Cuvée Temkin-Paskus, a chardonnay crafted by vineyard manager Deborah Paskus and wine consultant Stephen Temkin, ignited a profound change of heart.

This transformative experience led Tawse to invest his passion and resources into the burgeoning wine community of Vineland, Ontario. I believed that Ontario could make really good wines with the right approach, Tawse explained. He established his family winery, Tawse Winery, in 2001, a venture born from a deep-seated passion and pursued alongside his demanding role as co-founder of the Toronto-based mortgage lender, First National Financial. The early days saw Tawse Winery producing a modest 4,000 cases of premium wine annually. This ambitious goal, particularly the intention to charge $40 per bottle for chardonnay, was met with skepticism from established wineries. They advised that Niagara wines should be priced under $15, suggesting Tawse was aiming too high. Undeterred, Tawse envisioned not just a producer of volume, but a craftsman of quality, stating, I didn’t want to just make widgets. We aimed to work hard, invest in the right equipment and do all the right things in the vineyard. This dedication to excellence has been a hallmark of Tawse Winery's success, particularly evident in their acclaimed Robyn’s Block Chardonnay and Quarry Road Chardonnay, as well as their single-vineyard pinot noirs, cabernet francs, and rieslings. The emphasis on terroir, the unique expression of the land, is central to Tawse's philosophy, mirroring the revered approach in Burgundy. Tawse elaborated on this, explaining that the distinct differences in taste between their Quarry Road and Robyn’s Block Chardonnays are a direct result of their unique soil compositions. Quarry Road offers a more focused profile with vibrant acidity, while Robyn’s Block is richer, rounder, and more complex. The success of Tawse Winery has not gone unnoticed. The winery was honored as Winery of the Year by the National Wine Awards of Canada for three consecutive years, from 2010 to 2012, under the stewardship of its first winemaker and later, Paul Pender’s acclaimed team. In 2015, Tawse expanded his portfolio with the opening of Redstone, a sister winery and restaurant located in Beamsville. Following the tragic passing of Paul Pender in 2022, winemaker Jessica Otting and vineyard manager Augusta Vanmuyen have taken the helm of the winemaking operations. At 68, Tawse finally realized his original dream of making wine in Burgundy, forming a partnership with acclaimed winemaker Pascal Marchand in 2010. He now divides his time between his Niagara vineyards and his French estate, traveling to France four times a year to oversee his operations. This dedication to his passion is pursued alongside his continued leadership as executive chairman of First National Financial. I love that business. I love every business I’m in, he affirmed. Reflecting on his 25 years in the wine industry, Tawse shared insights into his developing passion for wine and the inspiration behind producing premium $40 bottles of chardonnay in Ontario. His journey began with humble beginnings in wine, initially enjoying mass-market offerings like Mateus. A turning point occurred in 1977 when he took a job at a hotel in Banff. Despite lacking formal training, his aptitude led to a promotion to wine steward. The hotel’s extensive wine cellar necessitated tasting between 30 to 50 bottles nightly, a rigorous process that gradually refined his palate and fostered a deep love for wine, particularly pinot noir. During this period, village appellation Burgundy was accessible at around $20 per bottle. The financial success of First National Financial later afforded him the opportunity to explore and acquire more exceptional wines. He also initiated wine clubs, creating spaces for shared tasting experiences and discussions, an activity he still finds immensely enjoyable. The challenge of justifying a $40 bottle price point in the Ontario market, and indeed globally, requires a targeted approach. Selling at this premium level means engaging with the top three percent of consumers. It necessitates competing on an international stage, a market where perceptions of Ontario wine quality can be a hurdle. To overcome this, Tawse emphasizes the importance of customer engagement, personal tasting experiences, and educating consumers about the unique attributes of his wines. Without these immersive experiences and educational efforts, exciting the general public about Ontario wine is a significant challenge. The staff at Tawse Winery are trained to provide this essential tasting experience, a strategy that has cultivated a devoted customer base over the years. The pricing of Robyn’s Block Chardonnay at $46.95, a significant increase from its initial $40 target, reflects not only the evolving market but also the consistent quality and terroir-driven character that Tawse champions





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