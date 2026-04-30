This week's news in Canada spans a wide range of emotions, from the solemn inquest into Myles Gray's death to the excitement of a soccer fan event in Vancouver. Other stories include a family's plea for road safety, an OC Transpo driver's heroism, environmental debates over LNG subsidies, a father's call for compassion in substance use policy, viral fashion trends, and a historic meeting between Canadian astronauts and former President Trump.

A solemn gathering took place in Burnaby, B.C. , on April 17, 2023, as family and activists marked the start of a coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with police officers in 2015.

The event was marked by emotional testimonies and calls for justice, with attendees holding signs bearing Gray’s photo, demanding accountability and systemic change in law enforcement practices. The inquest aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Gray’s death, which has been a contentious issue for years, sparking debates about police use of force and the treatment of individuals in crisis.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, soccer legends brought a wave of excitement to the city as they hosted a fan event at the Italian Cultural Centre, celebrating the global appeal of the sport ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The event featured interactive activities, autograph sessions, and discussions with former players, drawing large crowds of enthusiastic fans. Organizers emphasized the importance of community engagement and the unifying power of soccer, highlighting how the sport transcends cultural and linguistic barriers.

In other news, a heartbreaking courtroom scene unfolded as the family of a 9-year-old crash victim read emotional statements, expressing their grief and calling for stricter traffic safety measures. The case has reignited public debate about road safety and the need for better enforcement of traffic laws to protect vulnerable road users.

Additionally, an OC Transpo bus driver was honored for saving the life of a man in crisis, underscoring the often-overlooked heroism of public transit workers. The driver’s actions have sparked conversations about mental health support and the role of first responders in urban settings. Across the country, environmental advocates are criticizing a new tax incentive for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, arguing that it amounts to a fossil fuel subsidy that undermines climate goals.

The debate comes as Canada faces pressure to balance economic development with environmental sustainability. Meanwhile, a father who lost his son to an overdose has spoken out about the need for compassion in addressing substance use, calling for a shift in public policy toward harm reduction and support for affected families. In lighter news, a pair of new Chanel sandals has drawn significant online buzz, with fashion enthusiasts praising their unique design and craftsmanship.

The sandals have become a viral sensation, reflecting the enduring influence of luxury fashion in shaping trends. Lastly, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the Artemis II crew are set to meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the intersection of space exploration and political engagement as the mission prepares for its historic journey to the Moon





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Myles Gray Inquest Soccer World Cup Road Safety OC Transpo Heroism LNG Tax Incentive

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