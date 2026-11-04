Democrats' midterm wins reshape Iran war, Ukraine aid, trade and AI regulation worldwide

Democrats taking control of Congress after midterm elections is already affecting the Iran war, Ukraine aid, global trade talks and AI regulation, with oil prices falling and Asian tech stocks tumbling.

Democrats have taken control of both chambers of Congress in the U.S. midterm elections, a blue wave that is already reshaping conflicts, trade talks and technology regulation far beyond American borders.

The results mark a major check on President Donald Trump's power and set Hakeem Jeffries on course to become the country's first Black House Speaker. Voters signalled they are weary of the eight-month-old conflict with Iran, which many blame for painfully higher fuel prices. Two sources familiar with Gulf government thinking told Reuters that some Gulf states now believe Trump has more reason than ever to seek a peace deal.

Also read 2026 US Midterms: Democrats Fight to Retake Congress Amid Tight Races

Gulf States Seek Iran Peace Deal

They see another full-scale assault on Iran as less likely after the midterms. Ebtesam al-Ketbi of the Emirates Policy Center said a genuine opportunity could emerge to end the war if Tehran recognises that Trump needs a deal. She warned, however, that reading the vote as weakness could instead invite a new military escalation. For Israel, a Democrat-controlled House and Senate may intensify congressional scrutiny of its military operations in Iran, Gaza and Lebanon.

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Long-standing U.S. support through military aid and weapons sales could come under threat. Rivals seeking to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seized on the Democrats' wins to criticise him for a loss of bipartisan American support as they seek to forge a coalition after an inconclusive Israeli election last week. The Iran war has choked supplies of crude oil and liquefied natural gas from the Gulf, driving up the cost of crude and prices at fuel pumps around the world.

The energy market wagered on Wednesday that the elections could breathe more life into U.S.-Iran peace talks. Oil dropped for a third day, but tight stock levels prevented a larger selloff, analysts said. Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said the market increasingly appears to be betting that President Trump wants to put the Middle East war behind him.

Democrats Plan Ukraine Aid

Trump has largely halted direct U.S. financial and military aid to Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion, despite broad support from Democratic and Republican lawmakers. He has angered members of Congress, including many Republicans, by lifting sanctions on Russian diesel and waiving sanctions on Russian energy only weeks after signing them into law. Control of both chambers will allow Democrats to propose new aid to Ukraine.

If they get enough Republican backing and secure a two-thirds majority, a new aid package would survive a Trump veto. However, any boost is unlikely to come quickly and will not address Ukraine's most pressing need: a deficit of U.S.-made Patriot air defence interceptors to protect its energy infrastructure and cities this winter.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, a candidate to head the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has introduced bipartisan legislation to block Trump's plan to bring Russian diesel back into the global market. The Kremlin said it hoped the midterm results would not impact what it called Trump's peacemaking efforts.

Trade Relations With China And India

The administration's position in trilateral peace talks with Russia is unlikely to change, where it has pressured Ukraine to make concessions while discussing business deals with Moscow that would favour US investors. In Asia, the elections could give some countries more reason to slow-walk investment pledges they made to stave off tariffs. Analysts said this could hand economic rival China a perceived upper hand in ongoing trade talks.

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However, broad U.S.-China economic relations will likely maintain a state of fragile stability, said Chim Lee, industrial policy analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit in Beijing. Trump's midterm losses could spell relief for India's negotiations for a trade deal with the United States, which has faced delays as New Delhi strives to protect its farmers. Anup Wadhawan, a former trade secretary to India's federal government, said Trump's capacity to impose arbitrary tariffs will certainly face a challenge.

He added that at some point the president needs Congress's approval for trade actions and is weakened to that extent. Congress has the right to regulate commerce and set import duties, but Trump has taken advantage of laws to impose tariffs on grounds of national security or unfair trade practices. Democratic efforts to limit that power would likely face a presidential veto.

Tech Regulation And AI Concerns

Another question is whether Trump will follow through on threats such as a 100 per cent tariff on European countries that impose a digital services tax on American tech giants, or whether a 3-billion-euro loan to Airbus from the European Investment Bank will undermine the transatlantic trade truce since 2025. Exit polling revealed that many U.S. voters were concerned about the aggressive build out of AI data centres. That sent shivers through shares of major Asian chip manufacturers.

Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of Longbow Asset Management in Oklahoma, said a Democratic sweep would put pressure on tech and potentially bring regulatory pressure on everything AI. He said it could slow down the wild, wild west growth figures that markets see daily and often take for granted. Asian chip and AI stocks such as TSMC, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Kioxia all fell on Wednesday.

Asian investors' concerns were also reflected in pre-market trade in U.S. markets, where shares in U.S. data centre operators fell, including Applied Digital, TeraWulf, Core Scientific and Iren. Trump himself said he was a little bit surprised by the results and claimed they would be different if his name was on the ballot.