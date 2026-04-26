From Food Bank to $50K Scholarship: Acadia Student's Momo Business Thrives

Acadia University student Sujit Acharya turned a desperate financial situation into a successful business, MomoNepal, selling Nepalese dumplings. He recently won the Frank H. Sobey scholarship to further expand his venture.

Acadia University student Sujit Acharya, facing significant tuition debt and limited funds, embarked on a remarkable entrepreneurial journey by creating and selling Nepalese dumplings, known as momos.

What began as a small-scale venture at a local festival to earn money has blossomed into MomoNepal, a thriving business with a presence in farmers' markets and retail stores. Acharya’s story is one of resilience, resourcefulness, and a determination to overcome financial hardship. Initially, he relied on a food bank to supplement his limited food intake and secured initial funding by purchasing food steamers and ingredients with the few hundred dollars he possessed.

The initial sales at the Kentville mural festival were a resounding success, generating $1,500 and validating his business idea. From these humble beginnings, MomoNepal has expanded, now employing a full-time head chef and part-time staff. Acharya skillfully navigated the challenges of balancing his full-time studies, mental health concerns, and the restrictions placed on international student employment.

He discovered that his customer base extended beyond the South Asian community he initially targeted, broadening his market reach through online resources and continuous refinement of his recipes. The business’s growth was supported by opportunities at the Wolfville Farmers’ Market, where his dedication and willingness to learn impressed market director Kelly Marie Radcliffe. Acharya’s commitment to providing opportunities for other students, particularly those facing similar employment challenges, is a testament to his empathy and desire to give back.

He prioritizes hiring students, understanding the difficulties of securing initial employment. Recently, Acharya was awarded the prestigious Frank H. Sobey scholarship, a $50,000 prize recognizing exceptional business students in Atlantic Canada. This scholarship will be instrumental in realizing his vision of establishing a dedicated commercial kitchen in the Halifax area, enabling MomoNepal to scale its production and expand its reach.

Entrepreneurship professor Ryan MacNeil highlights the significance of this award for international students, who often face barriers to accessing traditional financing. Acharya’s journey is not only a personal triumph but also a compelling example of the potential of immigrant entrepreneurship and the power of perseverance in the face of adversity. He didn't grow up cooking, but identified a market gap and, through dedication and learning, built a successful business while overcoming significant obstacles





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