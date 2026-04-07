From Coal Mine to Eco Park: How India is Reviving Exhausted Mines

In Chhattisgarh, India, a former coal mine has been transformed into a thriving eco-tourism hub, offering sustainable livelihoods and empowering local communities, particularly women. The transformation is an example of India's efforts to regenerate exhausted mines, creating jobs and promoting tourism while addressing the environmental legacy of coal extraction. This article highlights the story of Pannelal Rajak, a former land owner and current security guard, and the women managing the eco park. The effort showcases the resilience of local communities and the potential for a greener future for areas scarred by the coal industry.

On a moonless night in central India , Pannelal Rajak, a 78-year-old, shines his high-beam flashlight across the still, dark water of a lake. He points to the distance, recalling the land he once owned, given up decades ago for the Bishrampur open-cast coal mine . He hoped for a job, a promise unfulfilled due to a disability in his left hand. Now, he guards the same mine, transformed into a boating lake and a floating restaurant after the coal ran out.

Rajak finds solace in his current work, earning a living in the very place that once promised him opportunity but delivered disappointment. As his shift begins, he sits with women from the group managing Kenapara Eco Park, a testament to India's efforts to revitalize its exhausted mines, creating sustainable livelihoods through tourism. This area of Chhattisgarh state was once dominated by coal pits, but the Bishrampur site serves as a model for this regeneration. The park, encompassing 1,472 hectares, saw the extraction of over 38.7 million tons of coal between 1961 and 2018. Over time, the pits filled with water, creating a deep lake. The district administration, with funding from South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (SECL), transformed it into a tourist hub. The transformation included rafts, a park, and cottages. The park's pisciculture project supports local fish vendors and supplies fish to local markets.\While the coal is gone, its legacy remains in the form of fly ash and overburden. In the past these materials have caused dust to be released into the environment. Now the area is being rehabilitated through soil bags for saplings. This is just one of the efforts to try and repurpose the land. The site, repurposed for tourism in 2018, is managed by a women's community group and a fishery cooperative, attracting up to 150 visitors on weekends. For the women involved, the benefits extend beyond income. Anjani Singh, a boat operator, shares how the work has boosted their confidence and independence. Pooja Sahu, the group's leader, emphasizes the desire to be recognized for their own achievements. Savita Gupta, running the floating restaurant, echoes this sentiment, hoping to set an example for her daughter. Near the lake, a 40-hectare solar park generating 12 megawatts employs locals, including technician Pawan Kumar. SECL invested around 43 million rupees in the project, according to government data. The revival, however, faces challenges. The women pay rent for the boats and manage most maintenance costs, expressing concerns about SECL's publicity efforts. SECL officials recently visited the site for the first time in five years. Ashish Clarence, an SECL official, states that the park is highlighted in company brochures as a model for tourist development, adding that the firm is considering site improvements and maintenance. Rajak continues his night shift, recalling his past working at the mine. He tends his rice paddy in Surajpur in the daytime, reflecting on the profound changes and the uncertain future of the reborn mine site.\The transformation of the Bishrampur mine illustrates a move towards sustainable development and the empowerment of local communities. The repurposing of the land into a tourist destination, managed and operated by women, not only provides economic opportunities but also fosters a sense of independence and self-worth. Despite the challenges, such as the need for more support from SECL and the ongoing maintenance efforts, the project showcases the potential for other closed mines. The women-led initiative provides a positive model that demonstrates how former industrial sites can be re-imagined and revitalized, giving communities a second chance. The example is significant to India and the world and points toward how former industrial sites can be repurposed for a better future. It highlights the potential for former industrial sites to be transformed into spaces that benefit both the environment and the local communities, improving their lives and giving a boost to economic prosperity. As the sun rises, Rajak and the women are now trying to create a positive legacy and future in a place that has been scarred by the past, aiming for sustainable growth and a better life for those living there. The shift from mining to tourism, guided by community efforts and government support, exemplifies the potential for change and resilience in the face of industrial decline and creates an economy that is socially just





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