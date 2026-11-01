Protests Over Living Costs Ease in France as Riots Hit Germany and Portugal

French authorities report less violence during weekend protests over rising living costs, while Germany and Portugal see unrest as new demonstrations are planned.

French authorities expressed relief on Sunday after mass protests over rising living costs led to less violence than in previous weekends. However, police are preparing for new demonstrations as high schools reopen on Monday after their autumn break.

The protests, which drew hundreds of thousands across Europe, remained largely peaceful but saw scattered clashes. In Paris, rioters targeted police with Molotov cocktails at the end of Saturday's march on the city's eastern edge, injuring three officers and setting a car ablaze, police said. Masked groups also hurled fireworks at officers near the Eiffel Tower, prompting repeated police charges that sent tourists fleeing.

Also read Scattered riots hit Germany and France braces for more protest action

French Arrests Drop Significantly From Past Weeks

Despite these incidents, the violence was less severe than on Oct. 17, when a city hall was torched and more than 2,000 stores were looted, or during follow-up protests on Oct. 24. Police arrested 779 people as of Saturday night, compared with 2,628 on Oct. 17 and 1,314 last weekend. Paris and Marseille police reported only a handful of shops targeted and no major damage.

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A national police official said about 70,000 officers were deployed nationwide, with preparations for a larger turnout of both peaceful marchers and troublemakers. The official, speaking anonymously in line with police policy, said authorities are bracing for more tensions as schools reopen Monday and student groups and labor unions call for new nationwide protests on Tuesday and Thursday.

Germany also faced unrest after more than 100,000 mostly young people protested peacefully across the country on Saturday, demanding greater government investment in education, housing, and climate protection, and making daily life more affordable. In some cities, the protests turned violent at night. Following a demonstration in Frankfurt, rioters attacked police downtown and looted stores. Several protesters and officers were injured and 30 people were detained.

Police cordoned off the city center, and the situation calmed by early Sunday morning.

German Leaders Condemn Violent Riots in Frankfurt

"I am shocked by the violent excesses in Frankfurt, which will not go unpunished," said Boris Rhein, the governor of Hesse, where Frankfurt is located. "Anyone who behaves like the attackers in downtown Frankfurt places themselves outside our society. " Violence also broke out Saturday night in Cologne, where police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. In Berlin, protesters attacked police with bottles and pyrotechnics.

The organizers of Saturday's protests, a youth initiative called "Gen Z regelt" (roughly "Gen Z's got this"), posted a statement on Instagram distancing itself from "any form of violence, as well as violent acts by other groups or individuals" not part of the demonstrations. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt accused "violent left-wing groups and troublemakers from the immigrant community" of hijacking peaceful demonstrations.

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"The rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable," Dobrindt told daily paper Bild on Sunday. In Portugal, riot police overnight removed protesters by force from a square in Lisbon following protests for more affordable housing. Thousands marched through the city during the day, and at the end a few hundred camped out in Rossio, an iconic square in downtown Lisbon. Police intervened early Sunday, removing tents and pushing people away, and a few were detained.

European Protests Focus On Rising Living Costs

Portuguese demonstrators have been protesting for weeks, inspired by the Spanish movement to call out rising living costs, especially housing costs. The protests come amid broader concerns over the cost of living across Europe, with young people at the forefront of the movements. In France, the government has faced criticism for its handling of the unrest, while in Germany, calls for increased social spending have grown louder.

The violence in Frankfurt and other cities has prompted calls for accountability and a renewed focus on dialogue between authorities and protest organizers. As schools reopen in France, authorities are monitoring potential flare-ups, with student groups and unions planning further actions. The situation remains fluid, with police on high alert for any signs of renewed violence. In Germany, the government has vowed to crack down on rioters while addressing the underlying grievances that sparked the protests.

In Portugal, housing affordability remains a key issue, with demonstrators vowing to continue their campaign until their demands are met. Associated Press writers Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Helena Alves in Lisbon contributed to this report.