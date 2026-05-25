French Open: Sizzling Temperatures, Faster Conditions, and a Battle for Focus

Tennis players at the French Open say they haven’t experienced conditions this hot at Roland Garros since the Paris Olympics. Temperatures for the opening two days of the clay-court Grand Slam have soared to 33 degrees C – far beyond normal for late May in the French capital. Besides making it uncomfortable for fans and players alike, the sultry conditions have also created faster conditions on court – changing the pace of the game.

Tennis players at the French Open say they haven’t experienced conditions this hot at Roland Garros since the Paris Olympics. Temperatures for the opening two days of the clay-court Grand Slam have soared to 33 degrees C – far beyond normal for late May in the French capital.

Besides making it uncomfortable for fans and players alike, the sultry conditions have also created faster conditions on court – changing the pace of the game. Players have been putting bags of ice around their necks on changeovers to stay cool, while fans refreshed themselves under sprinklers. When workers water the clay courts between sets, they have taken to directing their hoses at spectators begging to be doused, too.

The French Open is usually cool compared to the heat at the Australian Open and U.S. Open. If the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) – which takes into account temperature, humidity, sun, wind and other factors — reaches 30.1 degrees C or higher, 10-minute cooling breaks can be installed between the second and third sets for women’s matches and between the third and fourth sets for men’s matches. If the WBGT hits 32.2 C, play is suspended.

Australian player Alex de Minaur said after beating Toby Samuel 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 that he prefers hot and lively conditions to chilly on a clay court, because he feels like he can bring a little bit more of his all-court tennis on this type of surface. He added that it’s easier to be a little bit more aggressive. The ball is jumping.

He doesn’t necessarily have to use as much spin or heaviness, and he can let the conditions do the job for him. And it’s quite physical. He doesn’t mind the heat. Russian-born Australian player Daria Kasatkina said after beating Zeynep Sonmez 6-4, 6-4 that she doesn’t remember the last time it was so hot at Roland Garros.

Maybe one day. But we’re going to have it for the whole week. Canadian player Gabriel Diallo said the heat was the main reason why he retired midway through his match against James Duckworth on Sunday. Both Andrey Rublev and opponent Ignacio Buse called for the trainer on separate occasions during the second set of their 3-hour, 39-minute match on Monday, which Rublev won in four sets.

Buse took a medical timeout and had salts and minerals added to his water bottle as a stethoscope was placed on his chest. Rublev received treatment a few games later. Also during the same match, a weary looking ball girl had to be helped off the court and received medical attention





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