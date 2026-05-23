French Open: Canadian Players Face Challenges, but Looking Forward

The French Open, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, begins on Sunday. Victoria Mboko, the only Canadian player with momentum, is the only one coming into the tournament with any kind of form. However, the rest of the Canadian players, including Felix Auger-Aliassime, are dealing with injuries, bad luck, and the natural ebbs and flows of a long, grueling season. Victoria Mboko, in particular, had to withdraw from Rome due to illness and had back problems that she tried to play through with medication. Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 4 seed, faces a tough first-round opponent in Daniel Altmaier, who beat him on clay last year in Monte Carlo. Denis Shapovalov, a wrist issue has caused concern, although he and his team are managing it. Leylah Fernandez, a quarterfinalist in Paris, has had a solid start to the clay-court swing but has petered out, just when she needed to be on a roll. Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, the top seeds in the doubles, advanced to the final with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan at the Strasbourg International on Friday.

The French Open , one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournament s, begins on Sunday. Victoria Mboko, the only Canadian player with momentum, is the only one coming into the tournament with any kind of form.

However, the rest of the Canadian players, including Felix Auger-Aliassime, are dealing with injuries, bad luck, and the natural ebbs and flows of a long, grueling season. Victoria Mboko, in particular, had to withdraw from Rome due to illness and had back problems that she tried to play through with medication. Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 4 seed, faces a tough first-round opponent in Daniel Altmaier, who beat him on clay last year in Monte Carlo.

Denis Shapovalov, a wrist issue has caused concern, although he and his team are managing it. Leylah Fernandez, a quarterfinalist in Paris, has had a solid start to the clay-court swing but has petered out, just when she needed to be on a roll. Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, the top seeds in the doubles, advanced to the final with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan at the Strasbourg International on Friday





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French Open Canadian Players Challenges Momentum Injuries Bad Luck Clay-Court Season Wrist Issue Tennis Tournament Grand Slam Strasbourg International Gabriela Dabrowski Luisa Stefani Ekaterina Alexandrova Anna Danilina

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