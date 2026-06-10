French National Team's Secret Weapon: Mystical Protective Stones

The French national team is dreaming of a third title at the World Cup, but no one expected Les Bleus' secret weapon to be not tactical, but rather mystical in nature. Sports Minister Marina Ferrari surprised the team before their departure for the USA with a truly surreal gift.

The French national team is dreaming of a third title at the World Cup , but no one expected Les Bleus' secret weapon to be not tactical, but rather mystical in nature.

Sports Minister Marina Ferrari surprised the team before their departure for the USA with a truly surreal gift. During President Emmanuel Macron's official visit to the training camp in Clairefontaine, the minister handed each player two protective stones. The esoteric set includes a blue jasper, said to help with achieving goals, and a clear quartz, ideal for relieving stress and muscle pain.

When I ran my first election campaign more than twenty years ago, a supporter gave me a protective stone that has stayed with me since then. So, to bring you luck during this World Cup, I wanted to give you two lucky stones in return. According to media reports, Didier Deschamps' team and Macron himself appeared completely baffled.

The big question now is: will the stones help the French win the World Cup title, and does the 2018 world champion even still need its physios? We will probably only be able to answer that after the final on July 19. Not that France ends up in trouble with the doping commission after a possible title win





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French National Team World Cup Mystical Protective Stones Sports Minister Marina Ferrari President Emmanuel Macron Didier Deschamps Protective Stones Achieving Goals Relieving Stress And Muscle Pain Election Campaign Protective Stone Luck World Cup Title Doping Commission

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