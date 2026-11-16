Gerard Depardieu drops appeal, accepts sexual assault conviction and apologizes

French actor Gerard Depardieu said he is dropping his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set and will accept an 18-month suspended sentence, issuing a deep and sincere apology.

PARIS - French actor Gerard Depardieu said Monday he was dropping his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set and will accept the 18-month suspended sentence.

Depardieu Apologizes And Drops Appeal

He also issued an apology as his appeal trial was scheduled to open Monday in Paris. I was found guilty, Depardieu said in a written statement. He added that he hears it and accepts the sentence. I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered, he said.

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Depardieu was convicted in May 2025 of groping a 54-year-old set decorator and a 34-year-old assistant during the filming of Les Volets Verts, also known as The Green Shutters, in 2021. He received an 18-month suspended prison sentence in a case that was widely seen as a post-#MeToo test for the country's film industry.

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The court also ordered the 77-year-old Depardieu, one of the most prominent figures in French cinema for decades, to pay both accusers a total of 29,040 euros, or US$32,350, in fines. It also ordered that his name be listed in the national sex offender database. On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humour, Depardieu wrote. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences.

But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did. I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that no longer exists, he added. I have therefore decided to withdraw my appeal. The comments contrast with the actor's statements during the trial last year, when he had strongly denied the accusations.

Actor Faces Further Legal Proceedings

He acknowledged using vulgar and sexual language on the film set and grabbing the set dresser's hips during an argument, but denied that his behaviour was sexual. Depardieu is expected to face other legal proceedings soon. In 2018, actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of raping her at his home. An investigating judge in August 2025 requested that the case go to trial, and a Paris appeals court is to decide next week whether it will proceed.

For more than a half-century, Depardieu was a towering figure in French cinema, known for his commanding physical presence and versatility. In recent years, his behaviour toward women has come under renewed scrutiny, including after a documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

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Depardieu Arrives For Paris Trial

The actor arrived with his lawyer Jeremie Assous to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021 on Monday, March 24, 2025 in Paris. The case has drawn widespread attention in France and abroad. Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press