Freida McFadden Reveals Real Identity and Future Plans

Best-selling author Freida McFadden unveils her real name after years of keeping her medical and writing careers separate. The news has sparked reactions, and she discusses her decision to reveal her true identity and future plans for her work, including an upcoming film adaptation.

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We again value your inbox and assure you that it is 100% free, with the easy option to unsubscribe at any time with a single click. Thank you for subscribing! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! Your inbox is a valued asset to us, and we are keen to deliver quality content straight to you; you can unsubscribe at any point with one click. \Freida McFadden, the celebrated author known for her gripping thrillers, has recently revealed her real name after years of maintaining a dual life as both a successful writer and a practicing medical doctor. This long-held secret was kept to protect her professional life in medicine and maintain a clear separation between her two careers. Speaking about her decision to go public, McFadden stated that she had reached a point where keeping her identity hidden was no longer desirable. The response to her reveal has been varied and has spurred much discussion online. Many of her fans expressed shock and excitement upon learning the truth, with some admitting they had no idea of her double life. McFadden's career as a writer began in 2013 under the pseudonym Sara Cohen. Speaking about her decision to go public, McFadden also shared that her decision was impacted by the desire to put to rest the many theories about her real identity, including persistent rumors that her books were written by a collective. \In addition to the revelation of her true identity, McFadden confirmed that she will continue publishing her books under her pen name. She emphasized that while she loved being a doctor, she would also continue writing. Her initial reluctance to reveal her identity stemmed from a desire to shield her medical career from any potential conflicts. McFadden disclosed that her colleagues had already discovered her dual identity before she publicly revealed it, and the response was supportive and positive, with many colleagues being avid readers of her books. In 2023, McFadden reduced her practice of medicine to a few shifts a month. This move represents a significant shift in her professional life, balancing her time between her passion for medicine and her writing career. Her fans will continue to look forward to more thrilling stories from this amazing author. This news piece also included a promise of a future adaptation to film.\By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity. News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity. I've never read any of her work - her genre isn't exactly one of my favorites. However, I do currently have a Kindle Unlimited subscription... and this article brought her existence to my attention, so maybe I shall read some of her work XD I've never read any of her work - her genre isn't exactly one of my favorites. However, I do currently have a Kindle Unlimited subscription





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Freida Mcfadden Author Doctor Real Identity Writing Career Film Adaptation Sara Cohen

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Author Freida McFadden Reveals Real Identity After Years of Double LifeBestselling author Freida McFadden unveils her real name, ending a period of keeping her identity secret while working as a doctor and writing. She discusses her reasons for the secrecy, reactions to the reveal, and future plans for her writing career, including a movie adaptation.

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