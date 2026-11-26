Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario, with several hours of freezing rain and 2 to 5 millimetres of ice build-up expected tonight and Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario, calling for several hours of freezing rain tonight and Friday.

Freezing Rain Warning Details

The warning calls for 2 to 5 millimetres of ice build-up. Precipitation tied to an approaching low-pressure system will move into the region near midnight, the agency said. A prolonged period of freezing rain is possible, especially in higher terrain areas such as the Haliburton Highlands. Near and along the Quebec border, including the national capital region, less ice build-up is expected.

Also read Freezing rain on the horizon for Ottawa this week

Temperatures there may stay near or slightly above the freezing mark. Environment Canada says freezing rain mixed with rain will begin around midnight. Freezing rain is expected to continue until 6 a.m. The freezing rain warning covers an area stretching from Deep River, Barrys Bay and Pembroke to Alexandria and Maxville. It also includes Prescott and Russell, Arnprior, Renfrew, Calabogie, Smiths Falls, Perth and Winchester.

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A special weather statement is in effect for Cornwall, Prescott, Brockville and Kingston. Those areas could see brief freezing rain this evening into Friday morning. Ottawa is set to receive its first blast of winter. The system is expected to bring a mix of rain and freezing rain across the region.

Weather Forecast Outlook

Environment Canada says today will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 3 C. Tonight will be cloudy with freezing rain or rain beginning near midnight and a low of 0 C. Friday will see periods of rain and a risk of freezing rain in the morning. The high will be 3 C. Saturday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

The high will be 5 C. The outlook for Sunday calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C. Monday will see periods of rain and a high of 8 C. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 1 C and a low of -6 C. Icicles hanging under a wire in Kanata were captured by a CTV viewer after a freezing rain storm on March 11, 2026. The image was shared by Jessica Theelen.

CTV News Weather Resources

Residents can check the hourly and 7-day forecast on the CTVNewsOttawa.ca weather hub. They can also sign up for daily newsletters of top local stories and subscribe to breaking news alerts from CTV News Ottawa. The CTV News app is available for download. Users can also set CTV News as their preferred source on Google.

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The freezing rain warning remains in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario. Conditions may change through the night and into Friday morning.