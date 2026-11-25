Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of freezing rain for several GTA municipalities starting Thursday evening, with heavy rain and possible flurries expected into Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several parts of the Greater Toronto Area, advising that freezing rain could begin Thursday evening. The national weather agency says brief periods of freezing rain could result in icy and slippery conditions in Newmarket, Georgina, Pickering, Oshawa, Southern Durham Region, Uxbridge - Beaverton, Northern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill - Markham, and Caledon.

Precipitation associated with an approaching low pressure system is expected to move into the region by Thursday evening. Some freezing rain is possible, particularly for areas inland from the Great Lakes as well as areas of higher terrain where temperatures may be near or just below the freezing mark. These conditions create the potential for ice accumulation that can persist even as temperatures fluctuate slightly during the night.

Also read Coastal flooding possible as rain, wind and king tides converge on B.C.: Environment Canada

Freezing Rain Shifts To Heavy Rain

Temperatures should go up throughout the night, with the precipitation shifting from freezing rain to rain, Environment Canada says. CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says a system moving up the eastern seaboard is expected to bring heavy rain to the region starting Thursday afternoon until Friday morning. It is possible we could receive half a month worth of rain during that period, he said.

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Coulter added there is a risk of mixed precipitation especially in higher elevation areas north of the city. It is also possible we could see some wet flurries in the mix on Friday as the system winds down and pulls away. The combination of heavy rain and saturated ground significantly increases the potential for localized flooding. The skies will return to a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, said Coulter, with a few showers possible along with gusty winds.

Showers Continue With Warmer Weekend Weather

The risk of showers will remain throughout the weekend, with more showers expected again Sunday evening after a mainly cloudy day, he added. More showers are forecast for Monday morning. Fortunately, slightly warmer air for the weekend will guarantee the wet weather stays unfrozen for the weekend and early next week, Coulter said. That should prevent a return to dangerous ice conditions.

The primary concern for Thursday evening remains the immediate threat of freezing rain in the identified GTA municipalities.