Globalive founder Anthony Lacavera plans to build a pure-play national wireless carrier in Canada, focusing only on wireless with better service and lower prices, and also offering 5G fixed wireless home internet.

Globalive founder and chairman Anthony Lacavera, who founded the company that became Freedom Mobile, is planning a comeback in Canadian telecommunications with a new national wireless carrier.

He says the carrier would be a pure-play wireless provider, unlike major telecom companies that also sell internet and television services. The goal is to win customers through better service and lower prices. Globalive says its strategy to re-enter the wireless sector includes buying wireless assets, spectrum, customer bases and retail operations. The Toronto-based investment and venture-building group will also explore spectrum and network-sharing arrangements and roaming access.

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Globalive Plans 5G Fixed Wireless Internet Services

It plans to participate in future federal spectrum auctions. Globalive says its wireless network would also offer 5G fixed wireless home internet, bringing a new competitor to the home broadband market. The company is seeking to compete with Canada's established providers. Lacavera previously launched Wind Mobile in 2009.

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Wind Mobile was sold to Shaw Communications for 1.6 billion dollars in 2016 and rebranded as Freedom Mobile. The carrier was later sold to Quebecor Inc.'s Videotron subsidiary for 2.85 billion dollars in 2023. That sale was a side deal as part of Shaw's sale to Rogers Communications Inc. for 26 billion dollars. Companies mentioned in the story include Quebecor Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc., both listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Globalive says it will explore spectrum and network-sharing arrangements and roaming access, and will participate in future federal spectrum auctions. It also says its wireless network would offer 5G fixed wireless home internet, adding a new competitor to the home broadband market. When Lacavera launched Wind Mobile in 2009, it was positioned as a new wireless option in Canada. The company was sold to Shaw Communications for 1.6 billion dollars in 2016 and rebranded as Freedom Mobile.

Freedom Mobile Sale Details To Quebecor Videotron

In 2023, Freedom Mobile was sold to Quebecor Inc.'s Videotron subsidiary for 2.85 billion dollars, as a side deal in Shaw's sale to Rogers Communications Inc. for 26 billion dollars. The plan by Globalive would create a national wireless carrier focused solely on wireless coverage. Lacavera says the carrier would compete with established providers by offering better service and lower prices. Globalive's strategy includes buying wireless assets, spectrum, customer bases and retail operations.

The Toronto-based group says it will also explore spectrum and network-sharing arrangements and roaming access, and will participate in future federal spectrum auctions. It says its wireless network would also offer 5G fixed wireless home internet, bringing a new competitor to the home broadband market. The company says it wants to win customers through better service and lower prices. Companies in this story include Quebecor Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc., both listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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Anthony Lacavera Return To Canadian Wireless Sector

The plan marks a potential return for Lacavera to the Canadian wireless sector after the sale of Wind Mobile and Freedom Mobile.