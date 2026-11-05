Free Voters Leader Hubert Aiwanger Found Dead in Berlin Hotel; Autopsy Shows No Third-Party Involvement

German politician Hubert Aiwanger was found dead in a Berlin hotel room. An autopsy revealed no evidence of third-party involvement, while his party celebrates his pivotal role in Bavarian politics.

An autopsy carried out on Thursday produced no evidence that anyone else was involved in the death of Hubert Aiwanger, confirming that his passing was not the result of foul play.

The 55-year-old Free Voters leader was found dead in his hotel room in the centre of Berlin on Wednesday evening. Berlin police and prosecutors confirmed the findings and stated that an investigation into the specific medical cause of death remains open. The body of Aiwanger, who served as Bavaria's deputy governor and the southern state's economy minister, was discovered by hotel staff or authorities late in the day.

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Aiwanger Planned Speech Before Sudden Death

German news agency dpa reported, without naming sources, that Aiwanger had planned to make a speech Wednesday afternoon. The speech was intended for the opening of a Berlin office of his party, the Free Voters. He had pulled out of the event for health reasons shortly before the planned appearance. His sudden absence raised concerns among colleagues and staff present at the venue.

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Aiwanger had been the party's leader in Bavaria since 2006. He assumed the role of national leader in 2010, guiding the party through a period of significant political maneuvering. The combative politician with a strong regional accent and a populist touch made his party a serious rival to Bavaria's long-dominant Christian Social Union. The CSU is part of the centre-right bloc that currently leads Germany at the federal level.

Aiwanger Built Free Voters Into Political Force

On his watch, the Free Voters entered the state legislature in Munich in 2008 for the first time. Ten years later, when the CSU lost its majority in the state legislature, the Free Voters entered Bavaria's government as the junior coalition partner. This partnership marked a significant shift in Bavarian political dynamics and power sharing. Shortly before Bavaria's 2023 election, Aiwanger faced a furor that started with serious allegations.

These allegations involved claims that he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years earlier. Aiwanger firmly denied the politician's involvement in creating or distributing the material. The Free Voters emerged unscathed from the election, gaining support and remained part of the state government. The party's resilience during that turbulent period highlighted its deep roots in Bavarian politics.

Sonder Mourns Aiwanger Amidst Past Controversy

Aiwanger's party has made only limited inroads outside Bavaria and he wasn't able to lead it into the national parliament. This limitation was a consistent challenge for the Free Voters on the national stage. Bavarian governor Markus Söder wrote on X that the sudden death of Hubert Aiwanger is an absolute tragedy. His statement reflected the shock felt across the political spectrum in Germany.

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Aiwanger is survived by his partner, Free Voters politician Tanja Schweiger. They share two children, who are now navigating life without their father. The Associated Press reported on the developments following the confirmation of the autopsy results. The news has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political allies and rivals alike.