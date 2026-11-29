The 50th annual Nashwaaksis Kin Club Santa Claus parade in Fredericton featured a Dolly Parton theme to honor the late country music icon. Participants dressed as the star while collecting donations for local toy drives.

Old Saint Nick did not mind sharing the spotlight with another cultural icon in Fredericton this weekend. The 50th annual Nashwaaksis Kin Club's Santa Claus parade took place on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

The event carried a distinct pink glow throughout the north side of the city. The theme for the parade was 'Have a Holly Dolly Christmas.

Also read Christmas countdown is on with weekend parades and markets in Ottawa

Tribute Honors Late Country Music Star Dolly Parton

' This tribute honored Dolly Parton, who passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. The celebration served as a community way to remember the legendary country music superstar. Several participants donned cowboy hats and blonde wigs to match the iconic look. Sophia Bradbury dressed up as the country music superstar for the occasion.

Advertisement

She emphasized the effort put into the costume for the annual event.

"It took a lot of preparation," said Sophia Bradbury. She noted that getting the costume, hair, shoes, and nails to match was a significant undertaking. Her dedication reflected the high standards of the parade participants. Bradbury explained that the tribute was well-deserved given Parton's impact.

"She did a lot for everyone, so she deserves it. " The community felt that the late singer's contributions warranted such a prominent feature. While not officially a Saint, Dolly Parton's philanthropy has placed her as a universally loved figure. Her advocacy for equality, literacy, and humanitarian relief resonated with attendees.

Parton Christmas Album Adds Nostalgia to Parade

Many viewers saw her legacy as a guiding light for the community. Parton's music catalogue fit the occasion perfectly. Her 1984 Christmas album with Kenny Rogers boomed from many passing floats. The classic tracks added a nostalgic and festive atmosphere to the parade route.

Krystle Roherty also dressed up as Parton for the parade. She said this year's theme fit the parade perfectly. Her participation highlighted the intergenerational appeal of the singer's work.

Advertisement

"Dolly was such a good role model for the kids," said Roherty. She emphasized the importance of teaching younger generations about Parton's life. Many younger ones do not know her story, so it was fun to teach them. Mild conditions on Saturday night brought out thousands of people along the parade route.

Parade Begins With Local Charity Toy Donations

The crowd gathered to celebrate both the holidays and the late icon. The atmosphere was festive and respectful of the tribute. The parade began with BellMedia Radio collecting toys and cash donations. These contributions were for the McDonald's and Nashwaaksis Lions Club Toy Drive.

The collection was in coordination with the Salvation Army. The event combined community spirit with charitable giving. Participants and onlookers alike contributed to the local toy drive. The donation effort ensured that children in need would receive gifts this season.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page. The parade remains a significant annual tradition for the region. It brings together residents to celebrate the holidays and local culture.