Freddie Freeman Hits Dramatic Walk-Off Homer to Lift Dodgers Over Angels

Freddie Freeman delivered a ninth-inning walk-off home run against former teammate Kirby Yates to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers were held to two hits until Freeman's blast, while Roki Sasaki struck out ten over seven innings.

Freddie Freeman has become synonymous with clutch moments during his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers . In a thrilling contest against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, the seasoned first baseman delivered yet another dramatic walk-off home run , sealing a tight pitchers' duel.

The decisive blast came in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game deadlocked. Facing former Dodgers reliever Kirby Yates, who had entered for Sam Bachman, Freeman worked the count to 3-1 before fouling off a fastball for strike two. Yates attempted to go back to the fastball on the next pitch but left it over the middle of the plate.

Freeman didn't miss his chance, launching a deep drive to right-center field that cleared the fence for a Dodgers victory. After the game, Freeman noted he was trying to avoid swinging at Yates' splitter but got a fastball he could drive, calling it a lucky break. Prior to the heroics, Dodgers hitters were completely stymied by Angels pitching.

Starter Reid Detmers heldLos Angeles to just two hits over six innings, and that meager output continued against relievers Chase Silseth and Bachman, who combined for three scoreless frames. The Dodgers' offense managed only two hits total until Freeman's explosion. On the mound for Los Angeles, rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki was nearly unhittable. He permitted two hits over seven innings, walking two while striking out ten batters.

That performance marked his first double-digit strikeout game in the major leagues, showcasing the poise and stuff that have made him a highly touted prospect. The Dodgers pitching staff kept the game within reach, setting the stage for Freeman's late magic. For Freeman, this particular walk-off homer carries special significance. It was the third walk-off home run of his career with the Dodgers, but notably the first to occur during the regular season.

His previous two game-ending blasts in Dodger Blue came in the postseason, including a grand slam that gave the Dodgers a 10-inning victory over the New York Yankees. Freeman now has six walk-off homers over his 17-year MLB career, underscoring his reputation as one of the game's premier closers. The win keeps the Dodgers on a strong trajectory as they push toward the postseason, with Freeman providing another unforgettable moment in a season full of them





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Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers Walk-Off Home Run Los Angeles Angels Roki Sasaki Kirby Yates Reid Detmers Major League Baseball MLB

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