Kevin and Marie Isobel Fraser receive over two thousand dollars from WestJet after the Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled that a baggage net repair caused a controllable delay under Canadian air passenger regulations.

Kevin and Marie Isobel Fraser have successfully secured financial compensation from WestJet after the British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal determined that their significant flight delay was caused by factors within the airline's control. The ruling addresses a travel disruption that occurred on June 6, 2024, when the couple experienced a nearly 16-hour delay on their journey from Minneapolis to Vancouver.

Tribunal Rejects Weather Defense for Aircraft Damage

The Civil Resolution Tribunal dismissed WestJet's initial argument that the delay resulted from an unforeseeable weather event in Minneapolis. WestJet had claimed that a wind event caused a luggage belt loader to damage the aircraft's cargo net, arguing this was unplanned maintenance required for safety. However, Tribunal member Deanna Rivers noted that the provided defect report did not mention weather or wind conditions as the cause of the damage.

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Rivers emphasized that the documentary evidence only established that a belt loader damaged the net, without linking the incident to external environmental factors. Consequently, the tribunal found that WestJet failed to prove the damage was outside its control or strictly required for immediate safety in a way that would exempt it from compensation. The decision highlights that delays caused by airline equipment handling fall under the carrier's responsibility.

Regulations Entitle Travelers to Financial Compensation

The compensation was awarded under Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations, which mandate that large airlines like WestJet pay $1,000 to travelers experiencing delays exceeding nine hours. Since the Frasers arrived in Vancouver nearly 16 hours later than planned, they qualified for the maximum statutory compensation amount. The regulations strictly limit exemptions to circumstances explicitly outside the airline's control, such as severe weather, or safety issues that could not have been avoided.

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WestJet had originally denied the couple's request, citing that the damage to the aft baggage door threshold net was due to the belt loader incident. The tribunal's analysis focused on whether the airline demonstrated due care. Previous decisions from the Canadian Transportation Agency indicate that delays stemming from a lack of due care by airline employees are considered within the airline's control, a standard the tribunal applied here.

Detailed Breakdown of Tribunal Award and Reimbursements

Tribunal member Deanna Rivers awarded each traveler $1,000 in compensation under the regulations. In addition to the statutory payments, the tribunal approved reimbursement for $35.28 covering taxi rides to and from the hotel in Regina where the couple spent the night. The decision also included $51 for Kevin Fraser to account for a downgraded seat on the rebooked flights via Calgary that WestJet provided the following day.

The final total award to the Frasers reached $2,226.92 when administrative costs were included. This sum covered the $125 in Civil Resolution Tribunal filing fees and $15.64 for the cost of serving WestJet by registered mail. The defect report cited by the tribunal indicated the resolution involved replacing the aft baggage door restraint net, a repair completed in Calgary on June 16, 2024, after the initial incident.

Precedent for Airline Accountability in Routine Delays

This decision reinforces the strict interpretation of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations regarding maintenance and handling errors. By ruling that the belt loader damage was within WestJet's control, the tribunal clarified that airlines cannot automatically attribute equipment damage to weather without concrete evidence. The ruling serves as a clear reminder that carriers are accountable for delays arising from operational handling issues that prevent safe departure.