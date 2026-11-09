Surrey Parents Still Await Fraser Health Answers Months After Baby's Death

A Surrey couple is still waiting for Fraser Health to answer their complaint about the care their 11-month-old son received before he was sent home from Surrey Memorial Hospital and later died in Edmonton.

A Surrey couple is still waiting for Fraser Health to answer their complaint about the care their 11-month-old son received before he was sent home from Surrey Memorial Hospital and later died in Alberta.

Abrar Ahmed and his wife filed the complaint with the health authority's Patient Care Quality Office in July, and they are still waiting for answers. The family keeps their late son's highchair at their dining table more than four months after his death. Salahaddin Ahmed died on April 17 at the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton, shortly after he was airlifted there from British Columbia.

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The couple had asked Fraser Health whether anything prevented their son from receiving the care he needed. Ahmed said the family wants to know if the outcome was beyond the health authority's control or something that was missed. He said their only child kept deteriorating in front of their eyes, and as parents they could not do much about it. Fraser Health expressed condolences for the family's loss but said it could not share health-care details because of patient confidentiality.

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Health Authority Response Timeline

The health authority acknowledged it is working with the care team on a response. In an emailed statement, Fraser Health said it recognizes that some reviews can take longer than anyone would like, particularly in complex cases. The family says the health authority first agreed to an in-person meeting and later agreed to provide answers in writing.

The health authority normally provides responses within 40 business days, but the couple says their case has taken far longer than that standard timeline. Ahmed described Salahaddin as a healthy, happy baby who had just begun trying to stand on his own when he started vomiting soon after midnight on April 17. The family took him to Surrey Memorial Hospital, where the parents say an emergency department physician examined the boy and sent them home.

The physician also brushed aside their requests for bloodwork as unnecessary, even though only a handful of patients were in the emergency department at the time. Several hours later, the parents found their son unresponsive and returned to the hospital. Testing revealed a dire situation. Ahmed said his son's dehydration and blood sugar were so low that staff could not find his veins, so doctors drilled a hole in his leg and delivered fluids through his bone.

The couple credits an alert nurse with recognizing the seriousness of their son's condition, listening to their concerns and pushing his case to physicians. That intervention brought attention to the child several hours later, when he was still unresponsive. By then, Ahmed said, Salahaddin had been in hospital for about 10 hours before he was rushed by ambulance to B.C. Children's Hospital.

Pediatricians at B.C. Children's Hospital ran multiple tests and diagnosed Salahaddin with liver failure. Ahmed said doctors told the family his chance of survival was 50-50 if he could receive a liver transplant. Because British Columbia lacked the resources to perform that procedure on a child of his size, the family was airlifted to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton, where he died shortly after arrival.

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Complaint and Government Changes

After the tragedy, the Ahmeds requested and obtained hospital documentation. They then drafted a complaint to the Patient Care Quality Office at Fraser Health with dozens of questions they wanted answered. The complaint was filed in July, well before Premier David Eby was reported to be considering a provincial snap election, so the delay cannot be fully explained by the caretaker mode that government agencies operate under between an election call and the swearing-in of a new cabinet.

The file would have passed through departments and managers under the leadership of Josie Osborne, who served as minister of health until mid-August. Cabinet changes followed a cancer diagnosis affecting the finance minister. Eby reshuffled his cabinet, moving Osborne to finance. Ravi Kahlon, the jobs minister, then spent five weeks as health minister until the election was called.

Ahmed said the inner workings of government are unfamiliar to his family, and he wants decision-makers to take the concerns of patients and caregivers seriously. The Ahmeds have started a petition calling for a U.K.-style patient safety initiative that would allow families to request an urgent second opinion. They hope the measure will become a lasting legacy for Salahaddin, the smiling boy with dark curly hair who was their first and only child.

Family Seeks Answers

Ahmed said the family felt completely dependent on the people assigned to their son's care. He said: We really were completely dependent and completely at the mercy of people that were assigned to our son's care. The family is still waiting for Fraser Health to explain what happened and whether the care provided was affected by any factors beyond the health authority's control.