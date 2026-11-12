Fraser Health Nurse Testifies About Communication Gaps in Chase De Balinhard Shooting

Ashley Strasdin testified that she failed to connect with mother Crystal De Balinhard or share safety plans before Chase De Balinhard was fatally shot by RCMP on Feb. 9, 2025.

A Fraser Health psychiatric nurse testified that she was unable to reach the mother of a fifteen-year-old boy before he was fatally shot by police. Ashley Strasdin gave this emotional account during the coroner's inquest into the death of Chase De Balinhard. The tragedy occurred on February 9, 2025, when an RCMP officer responded to a disturbance near Clayton Heights Secondary School. Officers were called regarding a suicidal teenager who appeared to be carrying a firearm in the area.

Nurse Testifies About Medical Record Details

Ashley Strasdin served as a registered psychiatric nurse paired with Constable Mark Peterse on Car 67. This unit is a specialized partnership between Fraser Health and law enforcement for mental health emergencies. She testified that only one such unit was available for the entire city of Surrey that day. When the emergency call arrived, she and her partner immediately headed to the scene. They needed to understand the patient's behavior to ensure a safe response. Strasdin accessed Fraser Health records to find relevant medical information. She located a psychiatric assessment from January of that year. This document identified that Chase had autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. It also listed the medications he was currently taking. She shared these diagnoses with the officers as they gathered near the incident site. She told her police partner that they had to consider these conditions. However, she admitted she did not provide specific communication strategies for autism. She explained that she had not received specific training on communicating with autistic people in crisis while working on Car 67. Psychiatric nursing education does not typically focus heavily on autism. She noted that autistic individuals have very different communication needs. She had previously worked for five years as a behavioral interventionist with autistic children. Yet she admitted she did not know how to communicate with Chase specifically. She had never interacted with him before that emergency day.

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Failed Attempts to Contact Parent and Safety Plan

Ashley Strasdin testified that she repeatedly tried to contact Chase's mother, Crystal De Balinhard. She used the phone number listed in Chase's medical records. Her goal was to identify familiar words or interests that might help calm him. Parents know their children best and can often de-escalate a situation. Strasdin explained that she could not remember if her calls went to voicemail. She was simply unable to reach Crystal De Balinhard before the shooting occurred. Crystal De Balinhard has previously testified that she received no calls from police or emergency responders. The nurse also acknowledged that she had not located a safety plan for Chase. This document was prepared in 2023 to help manage his distress. The family's lawyer discussed this during the questioning phase. The safety plan identified strategies for when Chase felt distressed. It suggested listening to music and looking at pictures of his cat, Ava. It also listed people who could help him during a crisis. Strasdin said she was searching through extensive clinical records while monitoring a rapidly evolving emergency. She agreed that making safety plans easier to locate could help first responders. However, she cautioned that these plans must be regularly updated. Young people's needs and triggers can change significantly over time. She also acknowledged that the January psychiatric assessment did not identify an imminent suicide plan. She had not communicated that crucial detail to the responding officers. Counsel for the RCMP emphasized the limited time available to review medical records. They stressed the importance of keeping police radio communications clear during a firearms emergency.

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Nurse Describes Final Moments and Aftermath

Ashley Strasdin remained inside the police vehicle as officers pursued Chase De Balinhard. The reported presence of a firearm made it unsafe for her to approach on foot. When she heard that Chase had been shot, she rushed to assist. Officers were requesting an automated external defibrillator for the teenager. Strasdin drove toward the scene and grabbed the emergency equipment. She ran to help and found Constable Mark Peterse performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Strasdin took over first aid duties and continued assisting emergency responders. Chase De Balinhard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. She was also present when Chase's mother arrived at the location. Strasdin recalled the emotional pain of that moment. She told the jury that her scream is something she will never forget. Her voice wavered as she recounted closing Chase's eyes. She told the deceased teenager that he was free and loved. She spoke directly to the boy as she provided end-of-life comfort. The nurse also addressed public criticism of the police response that circulated after the shooting. She returned to work the following day. She wanted Chase's mental health team to understand what had happened. She wanted them to know how responders had tried to help him during the crisis. Her testimony provided a detailed look at the challenges faced by emergency teams. It highlighted the complexity of responding to mental health emergencies involving youth with special needs.