Fraser Academy Secures Former LaSalle College Building in Vancouver

The Fraser Academy will move to a former LaSalle College building in Vancouver by Fall 2027. The non-profit special needs school purchased the property to create a permanent home for dyslexic learners.

Fraser Academy, a private non-profit special needs school, has purchased a prominent office building in Vancouver to establish a permanent campus by Fall 2027. The property, located at 2665 Renfrew Street in Vancouver, will serve as the new home for the organization dedicated to supporting individuals with dyslexia. This strategic acquisition allows the school to move away from leased premises and invest in a long-term facility that addresses the specific educational needs of its students. The building is situated at the northwest corner of the intersection with Bradfield Court, just one block north of E 12th Avenue and the Millennium Line SkyTrain's Renfrew Station.

The Building History and Transaction

The property was originally constructed in January 2017 by Montreal-based LCI Education, the parent company of LaSalle College. LaSalle College Vancouver, which rebranded from The Art Institute of Vancouver, occupied the East Tower of the complex, utilizing approximately 108,000 square feet of space. Molnar Group subsequently acquired 2665 Renfrew Street, along with the parking lot at 2710 Renfrew Street, for $73,500,000 from Aikang Capital Inc. After occupying the site, Molnar Group sold the old campus this summer for $35,000,000 to Fraser Academy. The total commercial complex, known as The Kaslo, consists of two seven-storey office buildings with around 218,000 square feet of office space.

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Strategic Acquisition for Dyslexia Support

Fraser Academy previously communicated in February that it was looking for a new home, whether that be redeveloping their existing home at 2294 W 10th Ave in Vancouver, near Kitsilano Secondary School, or finding a new building to move to. The decision to purchase 2665 Renfrew Street represents a significant shift in the organization's long-term planning. By purchasing the Renfrew property, we are investing in a permanent home that builds long-term value for our community, something we could not achieve on leased land at West 10th Avenue. This approach provides the flexibility to design spaces that truly support dyslexic learners, including spacious classrooms, enhanced learning areas, and a future gym.

Financial Structure and Avoiding Construction Risks

The acquisition was structured to avoid financial risk for the students and families served by the school. Fraser Academy noted that no tuition funds were used to fund the purchase of the property. Rather than embarking on a costly and complex new build, the organization is able to renovate an existing, spacious two-storey facility, making the most of our resources and reducing both costs and risks along the way. This method spares students and families from years of construction delays or temporary moves. The building is valued by BC Assessment at $36,678,000 in its latest assessment, dated July 1, 2025. According to BC Assessment, the building is home to 68,781 square feet of space, meaning the sale price translates to $509 per square foot.

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Renovation Plans and Future Campus Development

The renovation process is expected to commence in January 2027, with the new campus set to be ready by September 2027. Fraser Academy has retained SSDG Interiors and VPAC Construction Group to oversee the extensive renovations required to transform the office space into an educational environment. The new building will also serve as a hub for specialized learning support for children, youth, and adults with dyslexia, families, and training for educators across Canada. This centralized location will enhance accessibility for the broader community while providing a dedicated space for professional development and student services.

Context of LCI Education Financial Challenges

This transaction occurs against the backdrop of financial difficulties facing LCI Education. In February, a syndicate of banks including RBC, BMO, and CIBC retained Deloitte to review the financial operations of LCI Group. LCI Group operates a network of 11 private higher education institutions in Canada, as well as in Spain, Australia, Morocco, Colombia, and Costa Rica. Altogether it operates 14 campuses across five continents, offers 55 programs across seven fields of study, and has approximately 3,000 students enrolled in its programs. However, the proceedings are only pertaining to the corporate entities that own LaSalle College Montreal. LaSalle College Vancouver is held under a different corporate entity and is not subject to the proceedings. Over the past several years, LaSalle College has faced significant and recurring liquidity constraints resulting from declining enrollments, regulatory pressures and financial penalties and operating losses, which impaired its ability to meet obligations without further financial support.