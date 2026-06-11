Frankie Corrado Explores Mike Babcock as Potential Oilers Head Coach and the Wider Implications for Edmonton

TSN analyst Frankie Corrado discusses the pros and cons of hiring Mike Babcock as Edmonton's next head coach, weighing his championship pedigree against recent controversies, and examines how timing, player development and franchise reputation intersect in the decision.

TSN hockey analyst Frankie Corrado recently sat down with the network to weigh in on a question that has been circulating among Edmonton Oilers fans for weeks: would he support the appointment of former NHL coach Mike Babcock as the next head coach of the team if he were in the position of captain Connor McDavid?

Corrado opened his commentary by acknowledging the mixed emotions that surround Babcock's potential return to the league. On one hand, the veteran coach boasts a résumé that includes two Stanley Cup championships with the Detroit Red Wings and a reputation for demanding disciplined play.

On the other hand, his recent tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs ended abruptly amid allegations of player mistreatment and a strained relationship with management. Corrado argued that any decision to bring Babcock back to the NHL would have to balance those strengths against the reputational risks, especially for a high‑profile franchise like the Oilers, which is still building around a young core led by McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

In discussing the timing of such a hire, Corrado referenced comments made by NHL executives who have described the situation as a "high‑level annoyance" for the league's head office. He explained that the Oilers organization has been under pressure to find a coach who can instill a winning culture without repeating the disruptive patterns seen in previous coaching changes.

Corrado suggested that if the Oilers were to pursue Babcock, they would need to establish clear expectations from day one, ensuring that player development, communication, and mental health are prioritized alongside tactical improvements. He also highlighted that the team's recent performance in the playoffs-marked by a back‑and‑forth series against the Vegas Golden Knights and an intense matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes-demonstrated both the talent and the inconsistency that a seasoned coach could help resolve.

Beyond the coaching debate, Corrado touched on several related storylines that have captured the attention of hockey fans. He noted the ongoing discussion about the suitability of former player-turned‑analyst Jeff Cassidy in Toronto, saying that while Cassidy brings valuable insight, he may not yet be the right voice for a team seeking a fresh perspective.

Corrado also referenced the broader cultural conversation sparked by former NBA star Stephen A. Smith's comments on political influences in sports, drawing a parallel to how off‑ice narratives can affect a team's performance and public perception. In closing, Corrado emphasized that any decision regarding the Oilers' next head coach must reflect both the on‑ice aspirations of the roster and the long‑term brand integrity of the organization, urging fans and executives alike to consider the full spectrum of consequences before making a final choice





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