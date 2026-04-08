Francisco Partners to Acquire Blackline Safety in Deal Valued Up to $850 Million

Francisco Partners Management LP has agreed to acquire Blackline Safety Corp., a Calgary-based company specializing in workplace safety monitoring technology, in a deal worth up to $850 million. The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of this year, will see Francisco Partners pay $9.00 per share, with potential for an additional $0.50 per share based on performance.

Blackline Safety Corp., a Calgary -based leader in workplace safety monitoring technology, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Francisco Partners Management LP, a prominent technology investment firm. The deal, valued at up to $850 million, marks a significant milestone for Blackline Safety , which was established in 2004 and has been at the forefront of developing innovative safety solutions for workers across various industries. Francisco Partners will pay $9.

00 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction. Furthermore, shareholders are eligible to receive a contingent value right, offering a potential payment of up to an additional $0.50 per share contingent upon Blackline Safety achieving predetermined financial performance targets. The announcement of the acquisition has been well-received by the market, with Blackline shares experiencing a considerable surge in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, reflecting investor confidence in the deal and its potential benefits. This acquisition represents a strategic move for Francisco Partners, underscoring its commitment to investing in and supporting the growth of cutting-edge technology companies. The acquisition underscores the growing importance of worker safety in today's environment, where businesses are increasingly prioritizing the well-being of their employees and seeking innovative solutions to mitigate workplace hazards. Blackline Safety's suite of wearable devices, which can detect gas levels and other hazardous conditions, will alert a live monitoring team if something goes wrong, thereby assisting workers in potentially dangerous situations.\The acquisition agreement signifies a strategic partnership between Blackline Safety and Francisco Partners, where the collaboration is expected to fuel the former's continued growth, expand its market reach, and further solidify its position as a global leader in worker safety monitoring technology. Cody Slater, the chair and chief executive of Blackline Safety, expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating that Francisco Partners' financial strength, sector expertise, and shared vision would be instrumental in driving the company's future success and strengthening its technological leadership. The deal's structure, which includes a contingent value right, demonstrates Francisco Partners' commitment to incentivizing and rewarding Blackline Safety's future performance. The acquisition has the potential to accelerate Blackline Safety's innovation pipeline, enabling it to develop and deploy advanced safety solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers, while further solidifying its position within the marketplace. Blackline Safety's products provide real-time monitoring and support, enabling a rapid response to incidents and ensuring the safety and well-being of the workforce. The financial incentives and enhanced support that Francisco Partners provides will provide Blackline Safety with a larger scope to achieve its goals.\The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals, is anticipated to be finalized in the second quarter of this year. The acquisition highlights the attractiveness of the worker safety technology sector and suggests a broader trend of investment in companies that offer solutions to protect worker health and well-being. Blackline Safety's specialized devices are designed to detect various workplace hazards, including gas leaks, and immediately alert a live monitoring team to respond to potentially hazardous situations. This capability is pivotal in preventing accidents and safeguarding workers. The deal's success hinges on the shareholders' approval. The share price increase on the Toronto Stock Exchange is a sign of investors approval. The acquisition signifies the potential for Blackline Safety to enhance its existing product offerings and venture into new markets, leveraging Francisco Partners' extensive resources and industry connections. This is the latest example of a technological investment firm acquiring a company in the health and safety technology sector. Overall, this transaction represents a strategic and mutually beneficial agreement that is poised to enhance the value of Blackline Safety, propel its growth trajectory, and elevate its position within the worker safety monitoring technology sector





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Blackline Safety to be taken private by Francisco Partners for up to $850-millionDeal includes a contingent payout of 50 cents per share tied to future revenue growth

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Francisco Partners to buy Calgary-based Blackline Safety in deal worth up to $850MBlackline Safety Corp. has signed an agreement to be bought by technology investment firm Francisco Partners Management LP in a deal worth up to $850 million.

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