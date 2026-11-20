French police are investigating allegations that actor Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq gang-raped and assaulted a woman during a 2018 film shoot. The accusation is the latest in a series against Depardieu, who also dropped an appeal against a sexual assault conviction.

French police are investigating allegations that actor and convicted sex offender Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq gang-raped and assaulted a woman during a 2018 film shoot, two sources following the case said Friday.

The accusation is the latest in a flurry against the 77-year-old screen icon. On Monday, Depardieu dropped his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of another movie. Depardieu is to learn next week if he will stand trial for raping another actress, Charlotte Arnould. A judge has ordered a trial, but Depardieu has rejected the allegations and appealed.

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New Allegations Against Depardieu and Houellebecq

In the new case, the alleged abuse occurred in December 2018, during the shooting of Thalasso, a film starring the two men as versions of themselves directed by Guillaume Nicloux, who has been accused of complicity in the sexual abuse, one of the sources said. The woman, an actor and dancer who was 32 at the time, told French investigative outlet Mediapart that Depardieu digitally penetrated her while Houellebecq pinned her down during one scene.

The author also imposed an oral sexual act on her without her consent while the cameras were rolling, she told the publication. The woman's lawyer did not wish to respond to an AFP request for comment. Depardieu's attorneys did not immediately respond. AFP contacted Houellebecq via his publisher, but he did not comment.

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The 70-year-old Houellebecq, who is among France's most translated authors, is also under investigation for alleged incitement to discrimination in France over comments he made in 2022 about Muslims. Depardieu arrived with his lawyer Jeremie Assous to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021 in Paris on Monday, March 24, 2025, according to an AP file photo.

Resources for Sexual Assault Support

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. The Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada's website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits. Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7).

Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7). Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7). Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366. Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7).

Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648. Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.