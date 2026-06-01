France intercepts oil tanker under international sanctions

The French Navy, with support from the United Kingdom, has intercepted an oil tanker under international sanctions that was traveling from Russia, in the latest effort by nations that support Ukraine to target Russian oil exports.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy, with support from the United Kingdom , has intercepted an oil tanker under international sanctions that was traveling from Russia .

The tanker, named Tagor, was boarded on Sunday in the Atlantic, and the interception is the latest in a series of French naval interceptions of tankers suspected of links to Russia. Macron stated that it is unacceptable for boats to skirt international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and finance the war that Russia has been waging for more than 4 years against Ukraine. He also emphasized that these ships pose a threat to the environment and everyone's security.

The French maritime authorities confirmed that the tanker was intercepted more than 400 nautical miles west of France, in international waters in the Atlantic. The tanker was traveling from the northwestern Russian port of Murmansk, and it is suspected of operating under a false flag. The French navy is now escorting the tanker to an anchorage for more checks.

This move is part of France and other countries' efforts to crack down on the sanction-busting so-called 'shadow fleet' that Russia is believed to be using to evade international sanctions imposed over the war. Oil revenue is a key part of Russia's economy, allowing President Vladimir Putin to pour money into the war effort against Ukraine without worsening inflation for everyday people and avoiding a currency collapse.

The French President's statement highlights the ongoing efforts of nations that support Ukraine to target Russian oil exports and disrupt the country's ability to finance its war efforts





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