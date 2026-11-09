France seeks arrest warrants for Iran Revolutionary Guards over supermarket fridge cyberattack

France accuses Iran's Revolutionary Guards of a cyberattack that turned up refrigerator temperatures, causing fires and food spoilage across seven countries. Paris prosecutors requested international arrest warrants for the leader of the Shahid Kaveh cyber unit and two deputies.

France has accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of carrying out a cyberattack on supermarket refrigerators and is seeking international arrest warrants. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday there would be consequences for the country.

Arrest Warrants Sought Against Iranian Cyber Unit Leaders

The Paris prosecutor's office said it requested warrants against the leader of Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, and his two deputies. The Oct. 11 cyberattack overrode temperature controls on commercial fridges in hundreds of establishments. Cybersecurity experts previously told Reuters the attack appeared easy to pull off. The firm behind many of the stricken units said several were obsolete or running outdated firmware.

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That could have made it easy for hackers to break in. The effects were still dramatic. Some refrigerators had the temperature turned up so high they caught fire. In the hours after the hack, supermarket employees carted boxes full of perished meat and melted ice cream into giant trash containers.

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One French supermarket owner estimated the attack's total costs could add up to tens of millions of euros countrywide. Supermarkets across Europe threw away millions of dollars in spoiled food after the cyberattack targeted fridges and freezers, causing temperatures to soar. Cyberattacks on supermarket fridges have spoiled food across seven countries. The hacks were followed this month by a second wave of hacking that hit more than 100 establishments across Europe.

French Blood Banks Targeted in Second Wave of Hacks

That wave even affected refrigerators used by French blood banks, prompting employees there to move some of the blood to different cold storage units. The seemingly straightforward nature of the refrigerator hacks, and their repetition across multiple countries, prompted speculation about who might be responsible. This comes amid ongoing concerns over Russia's suspected sabotage campaign in Europe, the war between the U.S. and Iran and the global rise of AI-powered cyberattacks.

The sabotage of European supermarket fridges was preceded by at least one similar incident in the United States. In August, refrigerators in at least half a dozen military commissaries went out of commission. Pentagon investigators are treating the malfunctions as a suspected cyberattack and are working with French officials to get to the bottom of what happened, Reuters reported last month.

Reuters could not independently establish whether there was any link between the refrigeration incidents at U.S. military bases in August, the hacking campaign in France and the more recent wave of refrigeration hacks that struck Europe. The Pentagon said on Monday that it is aware of speculation regarding a potential cyber incident. It said military investigators were on the case and it could not offer further comment for security reasons.

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A view of the closed frozen food aisle at a supermarket near Nantes is shown on Oct. 12, after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results.

Canada is now examining the growing threat and whether it could be next, as broadcast coverage noted. The incident has drawn attention beyond Europe because the same technique can be repeated in other countries. The attack has also raised questions about the security of connected cooling systems in food retail and other sectors.