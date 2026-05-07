France and United Kingdom Coordinate Naval Deployment to Secure the Strait of Hormuz

President Emmanuel Macron reveals the strategic movement of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle toward the Red Sea to combat maritime instability and restore global oil supplies.

French President Emmanuel Macron has officially announced the strategic repositioning of France's aircraft carrier strike group, moving the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle south of the Suez Canal and into the Red Sea.

This significant naval movement is intended as a preparation for a potential joint French-British mission focused on securing the Strait of Hormuz. By placing Europe's most formidable warship in closer proximity to this critical maritime corridor, France aims to address the instability that has come to define the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The effective closure of the strait has resulted in the stranding of hundreds of commercial vessels and has triggered what the International Energy Agency describes as the most severe supply disruption in the entire history of the global oil market. This defensive initiative is explicitly distinct from the American effort known as Project Freedom, which was launched on Monday but subsequently paused by President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

The deployment of the Charles de Gaulle and its supporting escort vessels is part of a broader mission championed by the leadership of both France and Great Britain to restore essential maritime security in the region as soon as operational conditions permit. President Macron indicated on the social media platform X that such a move could help restore missing confidence among international shipowners and insurance providers, while emphasizing that the mission remains neutral and distinct from the active parties engaged in the war.

In a diplomatic effort to lower tensions, Macron held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday and expressed his intention to raise the security matter with President Trump. Macron believes that a return to stability in the Strait of Hormuz will be a catalyst for advancing critical negotiations regarding nuclear proliferation, ballistic missile concerns, and the general regional security situation, asserting that European nations are ready to play their necessary part in this stabilization process.

Colonel Guillaume Vernet, the spokesperson for the French armed forces chief of staff, has clarified that the Hormuz coalition, which comprises France, Britain, and over fifty other nations, will not begin active operations until two specific thresholds are met. First, the direct threat to commercial shipping must be significantly reduced, and second, the maritime industry must feel sufficiently reassured to resume the use of the strait.

Vernet further noted that any actual operation would necessitate the agreement of neighboring countries, most notably Iran, which borders the strait and has effectively shuttered it through attacks and threats against shipping since the war commenced on February 28 following strikes by the United States and Israel. Currently, the financial risks are prohibitively high, with war-risk insurance premiums for transiting the strait having surged four to five times above pre-conflict levels, meaning almost no ship is willing to risk the journey.

This European-led planning has proceeded independently of Washington, echoing the coalition of the willing approach previously utilized by Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to support Ukraine. A high-ranking French official stated that the primary goal is to send a clear message that Europe is not only ready but fully capable of securing the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

This effort follows a Paris summit hosted on April 17 where dozens of countries were invited to establish freedom of navigation, leading to operational details being finalized by military planners from more than thirty nations. The mobilization is described as unprecedented, involving the movement of the carrier from the Baltic to the eastern Mediterranean, supported by eight frigates and two Mistral-class amphibious assault ships.

Additionally, French Rafale fighter jets based at the Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates continue to intercept Iranian drones and missiles, operating under a long-standing defense pact that maintains approximately 900 French personnel on the southern shore of the Gulf





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