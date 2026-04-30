Fran Lebowitz on Why New Yorkers Hate Trump: 'He’s Stupid, Not Just Crazy'

Author Fran Lebowitz explains why New Yorkers despise Donald Trump, calling him a 'piece of junk' and arguing that his lack of intelligence is more dangerous than his eccentricities. The interview reveals deep-seated resentment toward the former president, who has never won New York in elections and remains a divisive figure in his hometown.

New York ers have long had a complicated relationship with former President Donald Trump , but according to author and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz , the city’s disdain for him runs deeper than political disagreements.

In a recent interview with Australia’s *The Sydney Morning Herald*, Lebowitz explained that what angers New Yorkers most about Trump is not just his policies or rhetoric, but the perception that outsiders believe he represents the city. Trump, who was born in Queens and spent decades as a Manhattan real estate developer, has never won New York in any of his three presidential campaigns.

In fact, the city has overwhelmingly rejected him, with protests frequently erupting outside his iconic Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, which Lebowitz dismissively described as a 'piece of junk he built.

' She went on to say that the building is widely despised in the city, symbolizing not just Trump’s business ventures but his broader legacy of divisiveness. Lebowitz also expressed her personal feelings about the former president, stating that she will never forgive him, even suggesting that the pope—a figure whose role is centered on forgiveness—might not either.

She further criticized Trump’s intelligence, arguing that while many label him as 'crazy,' his lack of depth and understanding poses a far greater danger. Her remarks reflect a broader sentiment among many New Yorkers who view Trump as an outsider despite his local roots, a man who exploited the city’s name for personal gain while failing to embody its values.

The interview highlights the enduring tension between Trump and his hometown, a relationship that remains strained even as he continues to dominate national headlines. Beyond politics, Lebowitz’s comments underscore a cultural divide, where Trump’s persona clashes with New York’s identity as a city of diversity, resilience, and intellectual rigor.

Whether through his real estate ventures, his presidency, or his ongoing legal battles, Trump remains a polarizing figure in New York, where his name alone can spark protests and debates about what it truly means to be a New Yorker





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump New York Fran Lebowitz Politics Protests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Reflects on Toxic Relationship After Ex Harasses Her and New PartnerA woman shares her experience of a controlling and abusive four-year relationship, detailing how her ex-boyfriend continued to harass her and even threatened her new partner after their breakup. Despite his attempts to ruin her new relationship, she found support from her current boyfriend and family.

Read more »

Karoline Leavitt Gets A Blunt Reminder After Explosive New 'Hitler' ComplaintDeputy Editor, Trends, HuffPost

Read more »

New Brunswick Aims for 10% Economic Growth in Four YearsThe New Brunswick government has unveiled a new economic development strategy targeting 10% growth over the next four years. The plan focuses on boosting productivity, attracting investment, expanding export markets, and strengthening the province's economic position. The strategy acknowledges the impact of US tariffs on key sectors and emphasizes competitiveness and resilience.

Read more »

New program will support adults with early-to-moderate dementiaSault Ste. Marie YMCA and Alzheimer Society Partner to Launch 'Active Minds – Brain Boost' starting May 9

Read more »

NYC Mayor Mamdani on Job Fulfillment and Fighting for ResidentsNew York City Mayor Mamdani discussed the challenges and rewards of his office, emphasizing the impact of his work on improving the lives of New Yorkers. He highlighted efforts to address issues like substandard housing and support residents facing difficult circumstances.

Read more »

Spring economic update: Ottawa announces $6-billion to boost skilled trades, smaller deficit projection of $66.9-billionLiberals announce new spending; may use government assets to support new sovereign wealth fund

Read more »